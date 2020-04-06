Roll X1
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The Expert Advisor is designed to work simultaneously on two specially correlated trading instruments for three strategies: EURAUD and EURUSD.
A unique system for calculating correlating price movements allows the adviser to enter the market with a high degree of probability of profit.
Trading Instruments: 5m EURAUD and EURUSD;
Recommended deposit of 10.000.
Settings:
- Money Management - Enabling Money Management;
- Lot - Trading Lot;
- [Lot] for every - If MM is enabled, there will be [Lot] for each of this amount
- Multiplier - Multiplier for averaging orders;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 1 strategy;
- Step - Step between orders;
- Magic - Magic number;
- Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 2 strategies;
- Step - Step between orders;
- Magic - Magic number;;
- Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 3 strategies;
- Step - Step between orders;
- Magic - Magic number;;
- Show Info Panel - Show or not the Info panel;
- Back Color - Background color of the Infopanel;
- Text Color - Text color of the Infopanel;
- Font Size - The font size of the info panel.