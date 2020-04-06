Roll X1

The Expert Advisor is designed to work simultaneously on two specially correlated trading instruments for three strategies: EURAUD and EURUSD.

A unique system for calculating correlating price movements allows the adviser to enter the market with a high degree of probability of profit.

Trading Instruments: 5m EURAUD and EURUSD;

Recommended deposit of 10.000.

Settings:

  • Money Management - Enabling Money Management;
  • Lot - Trading Lot;
  • [Lot] for every - If MM is enabled, there will be [Lot] for each of this amount
  • Multiplier - Multiplier for averaging orders;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 1 strategy;
  • Step - Step between orders;
  • Magic - Magic number;
  • Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 2 strategies;
  • Step - Step between orders;
  • Magic - Magic number;;
  • Max trades - The maximum number of orders for 3 strategies;
  • Step - Step between orders;
  • Magic - Magic number;;
  • Show Info Panel - Show or not the Info panel;
  • Back Color - Background color of the Infopanel;
  • Text Color - Text color of the Infopanel;
  • Font Size - The font size of the info panel.
