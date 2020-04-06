Gold Travel

GOLD /USD  (XAU/USD)
Travel 22 EA is a Result of 5 Years of (Experience, Testing and Developing). Also This EA Based on Special Coding Algorithm of Take Profit and Treating Trades.  Combine of a Custom Indicators is used to Take Trades at Strong Points Only. Trading is With Trend and Only Safe Positions.

 Currency pair : GOLD/USD  (XAU/USD)  H1 OR  M1 Timeframe
 

If you want a few but guaranteed deals use H1 Timeframe.

If you want more deals during the day use M1 Timeframe.

If you see unsatisfactory results, try changing the EA settings to suit your brokerage firm. For example, try changing the (gv)

 

This EA Will Not 1 Minute Timeframe Settings: 1 Minute Timeframe Settings: Work Without These Conditions Below

    1-This EA is dedicated for Trading Gold/USD (XAU/USD) Only.

    2-Use Only  (1) Hour or (1) Minute Time Frame.

    3-Spread   Must Be Constant at All Day Time and no More Than --(20)-- Points.

    4-In 1 Minute Timeframe Use (0.10) Standard Lot Size for (1500$) Initial Deposit (0.01 Lot for 150$) (0.20 for 2500-300$) to get a Minimum     drawdown.

    5-In 1 Hour Timeframe use (0.5-1.0) Standard Lot Size for (1500$-3000$) Initial Deposit.

 Settings (Recommended):

1 Minute Timeframe Settings:




MaxSpread
20
LOT
0.10
gv
100 (U Can Change it)
MAGICNUMBER
(Selected)
UseBreakeEven
true
BreakeEven
10
BreakeEvenStep
5
Trailing
true
  TrailingStop 20
  TrailingStep 10
UP
98
Down
2
K
10
D
3
SO
3
1 Hour (H1) Timeframe Settings:

Only (gv) is Changed to (1000)

MaxSpread
20
LOT
0.10
gv
1000(U Can Change it)
MAGICNUMBER
(Selected)
UseBreakeEven
true
BreakeEven
10
BreakeEvenStep
5
Trailing
true
  TrailingStop 20
  TrailingStep 10
UP
98
Down
2
K
10
D
3
SO
3
U Can Change( gv) to get the best results :



Contacts and Support:

Feel Free to send me a Private message.

Or on the Telegram App ( https://t.me/Travel22se&nbsp; )

I will help you to get the best results.

More from author
Action Expert
Anas Hassan Khalaf Al Falahi
Experts
No Indicators No News  Try it on Demo Account 1 or 2 months (Don't rely on backtesting)  Try it on Demo Account 1 or 2 months (Don't rely on backtesting) Backtest results are different from real trading It is based on a special mathematical algorithm. This EA Takes buy and sell deals at any direction This EA Take profits whenever the market moves Please do not use the backtest to evaluate the expert Test it on Demo Account . At least one month please Currency Pair : All (But I use
