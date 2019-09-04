DYJ ArtOfForexsWar MT5
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 4 September 2019
- Activations: 5
This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction.
In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the
edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs
during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three closes.
Input:
In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the
edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs
during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three closes.
List of indicators:
- SunTzuArtOfWar(ADX)
- SteadyArtOfWar(ADX)
- Commander(CCI)
- WPR
- DAYS_1
- DAYS_2
- DAYS_3
Input:
- m_magic = 5216- EA's magic number.
- InpAttachEntryMode = DAYS_2- Attach EntryMode
- InpOpenInDayEndTime = false - Open at the end of day,and only InpTimeFrame(D1)
- InpMaxSpread = 50 - Max Spread
- InpIsBondingTrend = true - Bonding InpTrendLevel for other strateies
- InpTrendLevel = 30 - Trend Level
- InpWPRPeriod = 360 - WPR:averaging period
- InpLots = 0.01 - Lots
- InpTF = PERIOD_D1 - TimeFrame
- InpMaPeriod = 27 - CCI averaging period
- InpAppliedPrice = PERICE_TYPICAL - CCI:type of price
- InpTakeProfit = 1500 - TakeProfit(in pips) . Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（ 600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）
- InpStoploss = 1500 - StopLoss(in pips) .Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）
- InpNewTP = 500 - L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat.Please keep your InpNewTP at one third of Stoploss or TakeProfit.
- InpIncreasedProfit = 3 - Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
- InpExpiration = 1440000 - Order Expiration（minutes）