DYJ ArtOfForexsWar MT5

This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction.

In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three closes.



List of indicators:

SunTzuArtOfWar(ADX)

SteadyArtOfWar(ADX)

Commander(CCI)

WPR

DAYS_1

DAYS_2

DAYS_3



Input:



m_magic = 5216- EA's magic number.

InpAttachEntryMode = DAYS_2- Attach EntryMode

InpOpenInDayEndTime = false - Open at the end of day,and only InpTimeFrame(D1)

InpMaxSpread = 50 - Max Spread

InpIsBondingTrend = true - Bonding InpTrendLevel for other strateies

InpTrendLevel = 30 - Trend Level

InpWPRPeriod = 360 - WPR:averaging period

InpLots = 0.01 - Lots

InpTF = PERIOD_D1 - TimeFrame

InpMaPeriod = 27 - CCI averaging period

InpAppliedPrice = PERICE_TYPICAL - CCI:type of price

InpTakeProfit = 1500 - TakeProfit(in pips) . Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（ 600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）

InpStoploss = 1500 - StopLoss(in pips) .Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）

InpNewTP = 500 - L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat.Please keep your InpNewTP at one third of Stoploss or TakeProfit.

InpIncreasedProfit = 3 - Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat

InpExpiration = 1440000 - Order Expiration（minutes）





