The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair.

The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sense.

It can work on accounts with the floating spread, but market entries will only be performed when spread is below the allowed parameter value.

Settings

Magic - sets the magic number.

- sets the magic number. Lot - sets lot size for market entry (the priority uis higher than that of Risk ).

- sets lot size for market entry (the priority uis higher than that of ). Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit.

- lot calculation depending on the deposit. Spread - spread limit (no entries above this).

- spread limit (no entries above this). TP - Take Profit.

- Take Profit. SL - Stop Loss.

- Stop Loss. CountSteck - the depth of the tick stack (maximum is 9).

- the depth of the tick stack (maximum is 9). Pips - tick impulse value.

- tick impulse value. LimitOrder - limit in the number of orders (if you increase the number twice, you should also reduce risk by 2 times).

- limit in the number of orders (if you increase the number twice, you should also reduce risk by 2 times). MinClose - it's virtual TP! minimum profit to close by a signal (% of deposit).

- minimum profit to close by a signal (% of deposit). OnChanel - trading in a channel or following the trend. Example (trend): if the impulse is buy, a buy order is opened. Channel: if the impulse is buy, a sell order is opened.

- trading in a channel or following the trend. Example (trend): if the impulse is buy, a buy order is opened. Channel: if the impulse is buy, a sell order is opened. DrawDown - it's virtual SL! maximum allowable drawdown, which being reached orders are closed (% of deposit).



