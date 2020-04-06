Five Star Galaxy
- Experts
- Lee Ka Ying
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introduction
With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market.
This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision.
Key Features:
-
User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive dashboard designed for efficiency.
-
Error Protection: Built-in safeguards against accidental clicks ("Fat Finger" protection).
-
High-Speed Execution: Lightning-fast processing for manual orders.
-
Automated Management: The EA automatically manages (follows up) manual orders placed via the panel.
-
Highly Customizable: Flexible parameters for both automated and manual strategies.
-
Advanced Money Management: Tailor your risk per trade with a sophisticated system.
-
Hybrid Trading Mode: Advanced users can execute entries based on their own analysis while letting the EA handle the exit and trade management.
-
Full Automation for Beginners: Novice traders can rely on the built-in algorithms for end-to-end transaction decisions.
-
Risk Control: Limit the number of active symbols to strictly manage portfolio exposure.
-
Trend Mastery: Specialized logic for navigating trending markets, available for both manual and auto modes.
-
Advanced Trailing: Supports multi-order trailing stops (Profit and Loss) to lock in gains.
-
Batch Modification: Easily set TP and SL for multiple orders simultaneously.
-
External Order Management: Capable of modifying and managing orders not opened by the UI panel.
-
Defensive Mechanisms: Customized protective orders specifically designed for volatile trending markets.
-
Flexible Hedging: Supports partial or full hedging on specific symbols or the entire portfolio.
-
Technical Analysis: Automatically plots yesterday's OHLC to visualize key support and resistance levels.