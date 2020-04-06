Five Star Galaxy

Introduction
With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market.

This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive dashboard designed for efficiency.

  2. Error Protection: Built-in safeguards against accidental clicks ("Fat Finger" protection).

  3. High-Speed Execution: Lightning-fast processing for manual orders.

  4. Automated Management: The EA automatically manages (follows up) manual orders placed via the panel.

  5. Highly Customizable: Flexible parameters for both automated and manual strategies.

  6. Advanced Money Management: Tailor your risk per trade with a sophisticated system.

  7. Hybrid Trading Mode: Advanced users can execute entries based on their own analysis while letting the EA handle the exit and trade management.

  8. Full Automation for Beginners: Novice traders can rely on the built-in algorithms for end-to-end transaction decisions.

  9. Risk Control: Limit the number of active symbols to strictly manage portfolio exposure.

  10. Trend Mastery: Specialized logic for navigating trending markets, available for both manual and auto modes.

  11. Advanced Trailing: Supports multi-order trailing stops (Profit and Loss) to lock in gains.

  12. Batch Modification: Easily set TP and SL for multiple orders simultaneously.

  13. External Order Management: Capable of modifying and managing orders not opened by the UI panel.

  14. Defensive Mechanisms: Customized protective orders specifically designed for volatile trending markets.

  15. Flexible Hedging: Supports partial or full hedging on specific symbols or the entire portfolio.

  16. Technical Analysis: Automatically plots yesterday's OHLC to visualize key support and resistance levels.

Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Two Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
One Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.
