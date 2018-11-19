Hedgpender

  Hedgpender EA     open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to spread , so you must activate the auto trading tap only when the spread is calm and near it's normal value , any deep volatile spread  will cause looses ,avoid trading when the high impact news hits ,wait until the volatile ended  then enter... your success is related to your spread (important) .always turn off your auto trading before closing your terminal..

Symbol to trad specification

  • stop-level      <=10 points
  • freeze-level  <=10  points
  • spreads          <10  points and fixed
  • digits              = 3 or 5 only
  • fast execution (instant) 
  • hedge to be allowed ( Ask your broker)
  • scalping to be allowed
  • no commissions or very low
  • account balance >=100 USD
  • time frame      = 1M ,5M,15M,30M

parameters :

  • Magic Number    : expert unique number (use different number for each chart if you want separate control or the same number for all charts if you want one chance from all charts
  • Lots                   : external manual lot
  • indcator_period : indicator period 
  • indcator_level   : indicator level in sub window
  • distance            :distance in pip to put pending orders or to trail the stops or to move pending or to move to break even 
  • movpip              :moved pip for trailing or pending move or break even move 
  • candle3pipstep  :candle 3 pip step in pip
  • SL                     :stop loss
  • TP                    : take profit 
  • Risk                  : risk % of account free margin   
  • Slippage           : execution Slippage in point from current price
  • AutoLot            :logic to activate auto lot size calculations
  • showInfo          :logic to activate information panel on chart (de-activate when testing or optimizing )
  • showcomment  :logic to activate comments on chart (de-activate when testing or optimizing )
  • firststrategy     :logic to activate the first strategy usage 
  • secondstrategy :logic to activate the second strategy usage
  • auto_set_install_and_leave :logic to activate auto set of the parameter above automatically (used for EURUSD  and USDJPY only) 

Optimization :

                       if you don't want to use my setting for eurusd or usdjpy or you want to add another symbol then you could deactivate (auto_set_install_and_leave )                            tap on the EA input window then make your own optimization , the most important parameters to optimize are (indcator_period , indcator_level                                ,candle3pipstep ) or if your PC is strong enough to optimize all other parameters , choose a short period of time ( like 1 month from any year) ,to                                fastens the optimization deactivate the unnecessary logic s (show comment ,show info)  ,use every tick mode ,try to put highest allowed spread (9) ,                          choose the highest profit factor with lowest draw down wait until the process end ,if so you will find fantastic results....   







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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
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TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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