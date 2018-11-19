Hedgpender EA open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to spread , so you must activate the auto trading tap only when the spread is calm and near it's normal value , any deep volatile spread will cause looses ,avoid trading when the high impact news hits ,wait until the volatile ended then enter... your success is related to your spread (important) .always turn off your auto trading before closing your terminal..

Symbol to trad specification :

stop-level <=10 points

freeze-level <=10 points

spreads <10 points and fixed

digits = 3 or 5 only

fast execution (instant)

hedge to be allowed ( Ask your broker)

scalping to be allowed

no commissions or very low

account balance >=100 USD

time frame = 1M ,5M,15M,30M

parameters :

Magic Number : expert unique number (use different number for each chart if you want separate control or the same number for all charts if you want one chance from all charts

Lots : external manual lot

indcator_period : indicator period

indcator_level : indicator level in sub window

distance :distance in pip to put pending orders or to trail the stops or to move pending or to move to break even

movpip :moved pip for trailing or pending move or break even move

candle3pipstep :candle 3 pip step in pip

SL :stop loss

TP : take profit

Risk : risk % of account free margin

Slippage : execution Slippage in point from current price

AutoLot :logic to activate auto lot size calculations

showInfo :logic to activate information panel on chart (de-activate when testing or optimizing )

showcomment :logic to activate comments on chart (de-activate when testing or optimizing )

firststrategy :logic to activate the first strategy usage

secondstrategy :logic to activate the second strategy usage

auto_set_install_and_leave :logic to activate auto set of the parameter above automatically (used for EURUSD and USDJPY only)