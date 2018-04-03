Big Pineapple

1

Big Pineapple is a martingale Expert Advisor with a great diversification of operations and different systems working on 27 pairs. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair. The risk is very controlled.

Unlike other martingale EAs, this EA is very safe with very low drawdown. The minimum deposit is 10,000 USD with 0.01 initial lot size. If you want to run it in a smaller account, you could open a cent account and run it with at least 100 USD.

The EA does not overfit parameter values for a single pair using historical data, the algorithms and values are all the same for all pairs, which enhances the robustness of the system.

The risk management is very simple. Set the Stoploss_in_money, it will close all open trades when the floating losses reach it.

The EA cannot be backtested.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008


Configuration

Show all the symbols in the market watch and run the EA only on EURUSD M1 chart.

It will automatically trade on 29 pairs.

If the symbol has a suffix in your MetaTrader 4 account, fill in the parameter Suffix.


Pairs

The EA works with the following pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD,

GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, USDSGD, EURSGD


Recommended balance

The minimum balance is 10,000 USD with 0.01 initial lot size.


News filter

News filter is designed to avoid big price fluctuation during high impact news.

It will not open extra trades before and after high impact news.

How to activate News filter: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/710966

How to calculate GMT Offset: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/693088


Parameters

  • EA_Comment - Enter the personal comment for the EA.
  • Magic - Magic number, no need to change.
  • Init_lots - The initial lot size of first trade, recommended 0.01 lots in 10,000 account.
  • Use_MM - If true, the initial lot size will be caculated by a certain value of account equity.
  • Risk - If Use_MM = true, initial lot size = account equity * Risk / 1000000.
  • Max_lots - The maximum lot size allowed in the account.
  • Lots_multiplier - The lot size except first trade is calculated by: lot size = number of position * Lots_multiplier.
  • Max_pairs - The maximum number of pairs allowed to trade in the account.
  • Use_RSI - If using the RSI indicator.
  • Use_Channel - If using the Channel indicator.
  • Open_interval_seconds - The interval seconds between two open trades.
  • If_stoploss - If using the stop loss in money.
  • Stoploss_in_money - When If_stoploss is true and the floating loss hit it, all open trades will be closed.
  • Show_info - If showing information on the chart.
  • Suffix - If the symbol has a suffix in your MetaTrader 4 account, fill in the suffix.
  • symbol X - The name of symbol X.
  • symbol X on - Allow trading on symbol X.
  • Use_Newsfilter - if true, news filter will be used.
  • GMT_Offset - Set the correct GMT offset when using news filter.
  • NewsLink - please add below links to "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors" → "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" to download News events.
  • Indent after Light News - time in minutes after the weak news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Indent before Light News - time in minutes before the weak news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Indent after Medium News - time in minutes after the medium news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Indent before Medium News - time in minutes before the medium news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Indent after Hard News - time in minutes after the strong news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Indent before Hard News - time in minutes before the strong news for the EA to pause operation.
  • Enable light news - enable downloading weak news.
  • Enable medium news - enable downloading medium news.
  • Enable hard news - enable downloading strong news.
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Poltergeist
624
Poltergeist 2018.05.03 10:19 
 

I bought it on the 10th April 2018. First experience is that you should run the EA at the recommended equity. Otherwise the open positions will pull down the margin level to a critical level but with the recommended equity it works so far. Many trades per day with daily profit.

Update 23.04.2018: Accout crashed twice within 2 weeks using default settings and recommended account balance... 1 Star

Update 03.05.2018: I will test the new Version 1.3 on a Demo account. It seems as the author has understood the risk issue and reduced it. The EA also now has a news filter! Will update my review and hopefully the rating in a few weeks after positive results and hopefully no further crashes. 3 Stars for the improvements

Update 11.08.2018: Demo account reached above 200% profit but now crashed. This EA definetely crashes your account. It is just a question of time! I even reduced the amount of traded pairs for risk reduction and activated the news filter.

BambooKing
561
BambooKing 2018.04.09 14:26 
 

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