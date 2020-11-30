Fiber Trail Blazer

Why should I choose this EA over others?


Fiber Trail Blazer does fit your needs, if:

-          you’re tired of fighting the market each day just to cover the spread and your broker’s commissions,

-          you’re looking for a robust EA tested under many different conditions

-          you believe that Biden will actually be the next president of US, pushing Trump’s tweets into the past (his tweet storm was the only unfavorable market conditions for the EA discovered during the backtest)

-          you perceive trading as a game of numbers that just can and should be profitable in the long run, and you’re not doing it just for a thrill.

-          you want to use thoroughly tested EA, taking realistic spread and slippage into consideration.


What features does this EA have?


-          it is designed to trade on EUR/USD 1H charts,

-          it attempts to catch the swings, the core philosophy here is “don’t anticipate, just participate

-          it uses stop orders to enter the market, with their prices being automatically adjusted as the market develops,

-          it risks fixed amount of money, calculating the size of the position according to sensible SL level given current setup (volatility, among others)


What are configuration options?


-          MagicNumber – used to easily distinguish this EA from others if you decide to run multiple strategies on one account.

-          RiskedAmount – how much money you want the EA to risk at each trade. The strategy was tested with $200, i.e. 2% of initial balance of $10000. You can also set it to a lower value or scale it up periodically, in proportion to the account growth (if you have such risk appetite and target even higher returns),

-          ExitForWeekend – whether you want the EA to close all positions on Friday, to avoid some unexpected big gaps that could happen over the weekend (true/false)

-          FridayExitTime – the exact time when the EA should close the positions (expressed in your broker’s time zone, as you see the time on your chart).

  

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Fiber Trail Blazer MT5
Kamil Dymarczyk
Experts
Why should I choose this EA over others? Fiber Trail Blazer   does fit your needs , if: -             you’re   tired of fighting the market   each day just to cover the spread and your broker’s commissions, -             you’re   looking for a robust EA   tested under many different conditions -             you believe that Biden will actually be the next president of US, pushing Trump’s tweets into the past (his tweet storm was the only unfavorable market conditions for the EA discovered duri
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