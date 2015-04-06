As Capital PRO

To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each.
Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci.

Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level.

Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci.

Settings

Activate Buy 1   //--------To enable long trades for operation 1

Activate Sell 1   //--------To enable short trades for operation 1

Activate Buy 2   //--------To enable long trades for operation 2

Activate Sell 2   //--------To enable short trades for operation 2

Activate Buy 3   //--------To enable long trades for operation 3

Activate Sell 3   //--------To enable short trades for operation 3

Periods "As Capital Line"   //----Settings for the Indicator

Factor"As Capital Line"    //----Settings for the Indicator

Fibo Level TP 2  //--------Level to set TP for trade 2. And trailing stop for trade 1 and 3.

Fibo Level TP 3  //------- Level to set TP for trade 2.

0.01 for each…on balance //-----This value is for auto lot size, if you set this value as 250 and your balance is 1,000. The EA will open your trade with a volume of 0.04 for each trade. if your account grows +250,  so know you have 1250. know the EA will open 0.05 lot size on each trade.  Lot size will  decrease if your balance  decrease. 

Fixed volume  //---- Set this as true if you always want to use same volume on your trades.

Volume  //---- if you set Fixed volume as true set here the volume you wan to use.

Magic Number  //---- this number is how the EA identify each trade. Set a random different number for each symbol and time frame you attach the EA

All trades always have Stop Loss even if you don’t see it. So your trades are always protected.

The configuration is very important for the success of your trades. Click here to see how to optimize settings.

Every time the program opens an operation in the comments of this will appear something like - "As Capital PRO"-M15-b-1   this mean -EA name-TimeFrame- buy or sell- operation 1 or 2 or 3.

NOTE:

  1. When you are using the EA on your computer it should  stay on and with an  internet connection all the time unless you pay a vps server.
  2. Ones you set the EA on a Symbol and TimeFrame please do  NOT change the Symbol, Timeframe or any other parameter this may cause that the EA don’t work as expected.
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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A 's Capital Line  is a complex algorithm helpful for trends. The EA for this indicator is As Capital EA .  So you can test the indicator preformance. also use optimization funcion on trategy tester for a better preformance. This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also
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This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can manually close any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activat
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A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm that detects  100% of the trends . This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style. Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on  instagram. Image 1 Line settings  are diferent
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This is the EA based on the indicator  As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can  manually close  any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Act
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