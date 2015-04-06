To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each.

Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci.

Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level.

Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci.

Settings

Activate Buy 1 //--------To enable long trades for operation 1

Activate Sell 1 //--------To enable short trades for operation 1

Activate Buy 2 //--------To enable long trades for operation 2

Activate Sell 2 //--------To enable short trades for operation 2

Activate Buy 3 //--------To enable long trades for operation 3

Activate Sell 3 //--------To enable short trades for operation 3

Periods "As Capital Line" //----Settings for the Indicator

Factor"As Capital Line" //----Settings for the Indicator

Fibo Level TP 2 //--------Level to set TP for trade 2. And trailing stop for trade 1 and 3.

Fibo Level TP 3 //------- Level to set TP for trade 2.

0.01 for each…on balance //-----This value is for auto lot size, if you set this value as 250 and your balance is 1,000. The EA will open your trade with a volume of 0.04 for each trade. if your account grows +250, so know you have 1250. know the EA will open 0.05 lot size on each trade. Lot size will decrease if your balance decrease.

Fixed volume //---- Set this as true if you always want to use same volume on your trades.

Volume //---- if you set Fixed volume as true set here the volume you wan to use.

Magic Number //---- this number is how the EA identify each trade. Set a random different number for each symbol and time frame you attach the EA

All trades always have Stop Loss even if you don’t see it. So your trades are always protected.

The configuration is very important for the success of your trades. Click here to see how to optimize settings.

Every time the program opens an operation in the comments of this will appear something like - "As Capital PRO"-M15-b-1 this mean -EA name-TimeFrame- buy or sell- operation 1 or 2 or 3.