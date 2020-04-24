Ajuste Dolar B3

This indicator is EXCLUSIVELY to be used on the Brazilian stock exchange "B3". It automatically calculates the yesterday's Settlement Price (Ajuste) of the Symbol "DOL". It uses a mathematical calculation over the ticks received from the borker server, it DOES NOT access external sources (websites, HTTP connections, etc) so it is safe and totally reliable!

For practical purposes and to maintain the longevity of the indicator it was added in the Parameters the ability to control the Time Range in which B3 uses as the data to calculate the Settlement Price.

Also, the indicator automatically recognizes the start of a new day and recalculates the new Settlement Price as soon as the market opens!

The default START/END time range present in the indicator are the official times B3 currently uses.





PLEASE NOTE that the only thing you need to do is to add the Symbol "DOL..." into your Watch List window! Otherwise the data from the Broker will not be received and an error in the LOG tab will appear!





SETTINGS



Start time to get Broker data for calculation

End time

Line color to draw on your chart

Line style

Line width

Text to be used as the Line Description & Tooltip (mouseover)







If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)