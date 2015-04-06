Safe Growth

  • Experts
  • Phowpinyo Shimbhanao
    Phowpinyo Shimbhanao

    Phowpinyo Shimbhanao

    I began trading Forex around 6-7 years ago, and it's been a real challenge. Lately, I've gotten into using technology to help with my trading. I've started to develop EA and indicators. These tools are my secret to beating the chaos of the market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Safe Growth EA is perfect for traders who want to keep their capital safe while steadily growing it. This EA uses a combination of Bollinger Bands and EMA, along with Candle Patterns for extra accuracy.

The EA doesn't open trades often. Instead, it waits patiently for the best opportunities, making sure each trade has a high chance of success. This careful approach leads to excellent results in forward testing, with a high win rate and very low drawdown.

Safe Growth EA is ideal for main portfolios that focus on protecting your money rather than chasing big profits. To boost your overall returns, you can use the profits from Safe Growth EA with the "Once Per Day" EA, which aims for higher gains but carries more risk.

Overall, Safe Growth EA is a solid choice for traders looking to grow their investments safely and consistently.


  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Currency Pair: EURUSD (M5)
  • Risk Level: Low Risk
  • Potential Return: 5% - 20% Per Month
  • Strategy: Bollinger Bands, EMA, and Candle Patterns


Settings:

  • Lot Percent: Lot size based on balance*
  • Martingale_Lot_Multiply: Multiplier for Martingale lot sizes
  • TP (Take Profit): Take profit in pips
  • Take Profit by Pips 1st Order: Take profit for the first order in pips (open order)
  • Take Profit Money for Martingale: Take profit by money for Martingale orders
  • Cutloss Percent: Stop loss as a percentage of balance


*Regarding the Lot Percent settings:

  • The percentage values such as 500% or 400% are multipliers used to calculate the lot size based on your account balance. For example, with a 500% setting, the calculation is as follows:
    • If your balance is $100: $100 x 500% = $500, resulting in a 0.005 lot size, which the broker adjusts to the minimum lot size (usually 0.01).
    • If your balance is $1,000: $1,000 x 500% = $5,000, resulting in a 0.05 lot size.


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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