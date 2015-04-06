JK 3 Candle combo

This EA used 3 candle follow buy/Sell

1.EMA 20 and EAM 60 monitoring of trend 

2.Waiting 3 candle of bull or bear candle for entry

3.Used ATR for SL

4.Used risk/Order

5.Have breakeven 

6.Can used with GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF

Inside EA already include all setting you can only On off currency that you need to Open and make risk that you accept. 

EA work in timeframe H4 .

Remark :For Full version& Setting . I can't upload to MQL5 If you need to test please contact to me directly

Myfxbook 


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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