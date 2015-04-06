LZM Trade Bot

LZM Trade Bot Elite: Limited offer for $219---- Real Price $299.


Symbol: USDJPY


Lazy Money Trade Bot Elite works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically .

It works on basic martingale scalping strategy.

It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns.

LZM Trade Bot Elite mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself.


We are in the market for more than 8yrs and used many EA's and end up losing so money. Finally decided to make our own EA which would give good returns every month without looking at charts for hours or worrying about account blow out. we are succeed.


IMPORTANT! for  a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase


Recommended Rules:

  1. Use Raw spread account ( We recommend exness)
  2. Spread could be cause problems in closing order since it is a scalper.Minimum Deposit $500 ( Medium Risk)
  3. Recommended $1000 (Low Risk)1:500-1:1000 Leverage
  4. Daily Target Should be limited as we Recommend.Run it on VPS for better results. 
  5. All the settings will be integrated in EA.Time Frame: M15, 

SETTINGS:

Lot Size : 0.01

Take Profit : 200

Stoploss : 100

Buy Threshold : 200

Gap between orders : 200

Maximum Lot size : 1.5

Multiply Lot size : 1.5

Max Spread: 10

Trailing Stoploss : 25

Daily Profit 8 or 10

Contact me for details or for any questions


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper
Prasangi Gundeti
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LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper:   Limited offer for $340---- Real Price $599. Symbol: XAUUSD Lazy Money Gold scalper works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically . It works on basic martingale scalping strategy. It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns. LZM Gold scalper mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself. We are in the market for more than 8yrs
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