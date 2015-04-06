Blue Marlin RSI Breakout x Envelopes

This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (RSI breakout and Envelopes) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with:

  1. trailing Stop Loss;
  2. bad time to trade filter for each day of the week;
  3. define in minutes the profitable orders duration;
  4. enable and disable martingale mode;
  5. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  6. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading;
  7. the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1.
The Strategy
  • This Expert Advisor uses built-in RSI Breakouts and Envelopes indicators where you can set optimized input values for best results;
  • Once you have profitable pending positions it will be pending for the time you define by input in minutes for long and short trades if you decide to use this functionality;
  • It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  • You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
  • You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.

General Inputs

  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
  • Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;
  • Close profitable long orders after N minutes: defines time in mininutes to close all profitalble long orders after N minutes;
  • Close profitable short orders after N minutes: Closes all profitalble long orders after N minutes;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • Applied price for Indicatorsindicators;

The Internal Envelope Indicators' Inputs:

  • Envelope Mode;
  • Envelopes Time Frame;
  • Envelope Period 1;
  • Envelope Period 2;
  • Envelopes Deviation;
  • Envelope Shift; 
The Internal RSI Indicators' Inputs:
  • RSI Mode;
  • RSI Time Frame 1;
  • RSI Time Frame 2;
  • RSI Period 1;
  • RSI Period 2;
  • RSI Shift;
  • The Signal Shift.

The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 14 and hedged account mode.


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Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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MMMRSI for scalpers
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RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
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MMMAlligator for Trend and Scalping
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MMMAlligator EA strategy: The robot uses its internal Alligator indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the Alligator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protect
MMM Stochastic Trend
Andre Tavares
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MMMStochastic EA strategy: The robot uses its internal Stochastic indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the Stochastic indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We
MMM Parabolic SAR
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MMMStochastic EA strategy: The robot uses its built in Parabolic SAR indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have pr
MMM Momentum for Scalping and Trend
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MMM Momentum EA strategy: The robot uses its internal Momentum indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the Stochastic indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We ha
MMM Ichimoku Scalping and Trend
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MMM Ichimoku EA strategy: The robot uses its built in Ichimoku indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protecti
MMM Keltner Chanell Special Series
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5 (1)
Experts
MMM Keltner Channels EA strategy: The robot uses its built in Keltner Channels indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market.
MMM High Low Special Series
Andre Tavares
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MMM High Low Special Series strategy: The robot uses its built-in High Low indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works and indicates. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections
MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series
Andre Tavares
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MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series strategy: The robot uses its built-in Heiken Ashi improved and tested indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have
MMM Commodity Channel Index
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MMM Commodity Channel Index Strategy: The robot uses its two built-in improved and tested CCI indicators to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal for buying or selling. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for scalping. It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit. Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. W
MMM ADX and SAR
Andre Tavares
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MMM ADX & SAR strategy: As requested by some experienced traders, this EA's strategy uses its 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength, a parabolic SAR to help and confirm the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate a good and strong trend direction, avoiding sud
MMM ADX and Bollinger Bands
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MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands strategy: This EA's strategy combines 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and a Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading op
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MMM Stochastic, PSAR & MA: This EA's strategy is a combination of two indicators types (Oscillator and Trend) and a Moving Average which helps to enhance the price trends signals and decide to open a new order at the right time. There is an Stochastic (Oscillator) indicator, a Parabolic SAR (Trend) indicator and a Moving Average that you may tune by using the strategy tester optimization to help you to find the best input values that will give you the best results ; It is highly recommended for
MMM Trader Pro ATR Bollinger Bands MA
Andre Tavares
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This EA strategy is result of professional experienced traders demand for trading technique and quality. It has three built-in indicators: ATR to measure oscillation, Bollinger Bands and Moving Avarage to measure Trends. It has some protections like Trailing Stop Loss to protect your profits an Spread limitator to protect your equity and finally an stopout level that you may define by an minimum equity percentage. General Inputs Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this para
MMM RVI and Moving Average
Andre Tavares
Experts
The strategy is based on RVI oscillation to check the prices trend and direction and check the moving avarages (Open Price and Low Price) to decide about the viability of opening any order. Market is very unpredictable due to economic news published every hour, but our EAs are really prepared for such hostility due to its protections. This Expert Advisor is provided with two kinds of indicators: an oscilator (RVI) in order to check the prices oscillation limit pattern and direction trend; two Mo
MMM Classic Alligator Strategy EA
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA uses an Alligator indicator and has a classic strategy to trade as the Alligators Jaw, Teeth and Lips calculation results are compared each tick. This way, the EA opens orders at right moment and closes the orders as it reaches the right profit value. It protects your money because it is provided with: trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit; Spread value limit to prevent opening
MMM Fibonacci Retracement
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Experts
The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Retracement Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Retracement Levels. In finance, Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence. Fibonacci retracement is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after whic
MMM RSI and Parabolic SAR
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This Expert Advisor's main strategy is based on the usage of two kind of indicators: two built-in shifted RSI to measure the asset prices oscillations and a Parabolic SAR to check the prices trends. It combines these indicators signals in order to get stronger signals and ensure the EA will do good trading operations. The second strategy consists of sending a new opposite order against a losing order since it reaches the minimum negative profit defined by the "Minimum Loss Value to Reverse (in c
MMM Money Flow Index and Moving Averages
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This Expert Advisor's main strategy is based on the usage of two kind of indicators: two built-in shifted MFI (Money Flow Index) to measure the asset prices oscillations and two Moving Averages calculated over Open Prices and Close Prices to confirm the trends. It combines these indicators signals in order to get stronger signals and ensure the EA will do good trading operations. The second strategy consists of sending a new opposite order against a losing order since it reaches the minimum nega
MMM Bollinger bands for low ballance accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Bollinger Bands Trands strategy: This EA has a built-in Bollinger Bands Trend indicator that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 100 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to tr
MMM Rsi Good Time to Trade
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Relative Strength Index Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its two built-in RSI indicators to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs Closes orders with any profit of va
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
MMM Zig Zag Plus CCI
Andre Tavares
Experts
Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 16 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs. The EA's Strategy: This expert advisor uses 2 built in indicators (Zig Zag and CCI) in order t
MMM Ema Cross Professional Trader
Andre Tavares
Experts
Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 14 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 10,000. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs. The EA's Strategy: This expert advisor has built in indicators (EMAs) calculated in realtim
Blue Marlin Breakout
Andre Tavares
Experts
The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 14 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 10,000, if you don't have this balance, I suggest you to use a CENT account. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.The EA's Strategy The Strategy T
Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands x EMA Cross
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (Bollinger Bands breakout and EMA Cross) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; define in currency values the profit to be taken; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are alre
Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands Breakout
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA has built-in Bollinger Bands indicators to check the trends by breakout before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1. The Strategy This Expert Adviso
MMM Trend Acceleration MT4
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA has built-in trend acceleration indicator to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1. The Strategy This Expert Advisor uses built-in trend acceleration indicator where you can s
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