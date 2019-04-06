PoundYen Trend Follower

PoundYen Trend Follower


PoundYen Trend Follower is a fully automated expert Advisor that trades on trend rollbacks. In its analysis, the expert Advisor uses certain formations of price behavior and indicator values on different time ranges. Upon reaching certain conditions for the opening and closing of positions the EA trails the trade entry and exit. The expert Advisor automatically calculates the volume of the transaction to enter depending on the free Deposit funds, but it is also possible to set it manually.

Does not use martingale, grid, doubling and other risky strategies!
PoundYen Trend Follower has been tested on a real account for about six months. It also includes an algorithm of actions from unforeseen situations such as restarting the terminal or the computer as a whole, from short-term Internet outages. 

Requirements
  • Use with GBPJPY currency pair.
  • Availability of quotations M1 at least 3 days.
  • In order to obtain better results it is recommended ECN broker with low spreads and use VPS with low ping to the server of the broker.

Input parameter

MoneyManagment Options
  • AutoLot - using internal algorithm for managing capital.
  • ofDepo - the level of risk to the transaction as a percentage of the free Deposit funds. Works when AutoLot = true.
  • ManualLot - independent choice of the lot. Works when AutoLot = false.
TimeZone Parameters
  • DifBrokerGMT-difference between terminal time and GMT time. Use winter time! (Example of correct parameter setting: Tokyo = GMT +9 --> DifBrokerGMT = 9.   New York = GMT -5 --> DifBrokerGMT = -5)
  • BrokerDST - the use of a broker of the transfer time for the summer.
  • DSTStart - the drop-down list with options of the transfer time for the summer. Works if BrokerDST = true. 
  • DSTEnd-drop-down list with the choice of time transfer to winter. Works if BrokerDST = true. 

Trade Parameters

  • MAGIC is the identification number of open positions for which the expert keeps track of its position.
  • Slippage-maximum slippage in points.
  • NumberOfTry-number of attempts to open/close positions in case of failure.
  • CommentOrd-comment to open positions.
When setting the DifBrokerGMT parameter, it is extremely important to use the winter time of your terminal to calculate the difference from GMT time. If dropdown list DSTStart and DSTEnd is not your standard transition time, asking me to notify and I'll add to the list. 

To test PoundYen Trend Follower in the strategy tester, please use real (not demo) quotes of your broker. It is recommended to test on M1 timeframe, as the strategy tester in MT4 on large timeframes often skips bars when generating ticks of small timeframes, which leads to an incorrect calculation of the input signal.


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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uchimi
1805
uchimi 2019.04.08 18:32 
 

After the sale,

First trade is a big loss!

and

No Stoploss!

Very dangerous!

This system is the MAX MAX MAX worst !!!

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