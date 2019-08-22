Ultra Arrows Scalper Pro
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Indicators
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Version:
1.1
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Updated:
22 August 2019
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Activations:
5
Ultra Arrows Scalper Pro Ultra Arrows Scalper pro indicator for efficient binary options trading ----------- complete lack of redrawing -----------... ....... ... An arrow is formed on the current candle and indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction of the trend in the future. Enter the deal is on the next candle. its advantages: signal accuracy. complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any tool. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals there is alert, push, email of seeing ... no need to heap a lively chart with different indicators conflicting with each other, or build a structure It is recommended to open deals on 2 candles indicator advantages: 1. leading signals. 2. High accuracy 3. The frequency of occurrence of signals. minuses: 1. false signals about 20-30% of 100%