Algorithmic Signals
- Indicators
-
Navdeep SinghThe momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 5 June 2021
- Activations: 10
Algorithmic Signals indicator is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met.
The indicator is using an Adaptive Algorithm which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame(see the screenshots below). Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading.
Main features:-
- Non repainting signals
- Entry signals
- Exit signals
- Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take profit, breakeven and managing positions)
- Displays strategy results in real time
- Works on all symbols
- Works on all timeframes
- Alerts, email & push notifications to mobile.