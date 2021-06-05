Algorithmic Signals

Algorithmic Signals indicator is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met.

The indicator is using an Adaptive Algorithm which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame(see the screenshots below). Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading.

Main features:-

  • Non repainting signals
  • Entry signals
  • Exit signals
  • Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take profit, breakeven and managing positions)
  • Displays strategy results in real time
  • Works on all symbols
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Alerts, email & push notifications to mobile.


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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