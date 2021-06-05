Algorithmic Signals indicator is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met.

The indicator is using an Adaptive Algorithm which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame(see the screenshots below). Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading.

Main features:-

Non repainting signals

Entry signals

Exit signals

Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take profit, breakeven and managing positions)

Displays strategy results in real time

Works on all symbols

Works on all timeframes

Alerts, email & push notifications to mobile.



