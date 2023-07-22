Eurusd Experto

Suitable for EURUSD:

Timeframe: 30 min.

Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame. (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.)

Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread.

No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid.

Optimized with its current Settings.

Preferable for ECN and Low spread accounts.

Test it first check how it's working.

Some days there will be no trades, depends on market conditions.

Work on SL and TP.

Sometimes Trades will close based on some rules related to Standard deviation.

MyFxBook link: myfxbook.com/members/hataha/experto-eurusd/10296703


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Eurusd El Combino
Hussein Ali Taha
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Introducing our specialized trading product designed for EURUSD currency pair, tailored for the 30-minute timeframe. It contains 4 Strategy to work on the EURUSD pair, each strategy have its own magic number, SL and TP in the options. Inside this Robot, the Experto Advisor exists ( Experto-Robot ) Optimization is key, and we recommend adjusting the settings based on your broker's specifications and trading institution. By default, the settings are fine-tuned for EURUSD on an ECN broker within th
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