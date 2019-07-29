DailyFx - EA for scalping. Works on the principle of a smooth analysis of the market and the determination of peak wave values. With the help of three adaptation algorithms, EA systematically scans the time segments of the price chart by determining the impulse points of contact between demand and supply. The smoothed neural network algorithm, learning from historical data of price behavior, predicts its further behavior.





Trading with the indicator is very simple. To do this, simply place the indicator on the chart, in the indicator settings, specify the "spread" parameter equal to your broker's spread. Further, when a signal appears, we set an order to buy or sell and set a TakeProfit. Stop Loss set at the level of the signal arrow minus 30-50 points. This strategy has already been tested by our traders and is effective.





Indicator parameters DailyFx: