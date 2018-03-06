BG Night Worker

This Expert Advisor is a night scalper. It works at the end of the American session and at the beginning of the Asian session. The working timeframe is M15.

It uses standard indicators for market entries and exits. Take profit and a protective stop loss are set for each order. However, orders are most often closed based on indicator signals.

See the Comments page for ready .set files for traded currency pairs.

The EA has an optional news filter which is based on a news indicator.

IMPORTANT: Parameters in the proposed set files are configured for brokers working in Eastern European and New York trading hours. If your broker's time is different, you should manually adjust the EA trading time in its input parameters.

Recommended account types are NDD and ECN.


General Settings

  • TIMER - configuring time for the EA to search for market entries;
  • Use_Timing - if 'true', the EA trades in the specified time. It is recommended not to disable this function for fully automated operation;
  • Start_Hour_Sunday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) - trading start hour for different days of the week, local terminal time;
  • Stop_Hour - at this hour the EA will stop searching for market entries.
  • Use_NewsFilter - 'true' enables the news filter;
  • MinsBeforeNews - time in minutes before the release of important news, when the EA should pause trading;
  • MinsAfterNews - time in minutes after the release of important news, during which the EA will not trade;
  • Ad_Sym1 - an additional symbol 1, which is not included in the traded pair, but important news related to this symbol can influence quotes of symbols from the traded pair;
  • Ad_Sym2 - an additional symbol 2, which is not included in the traded pair, but important news related to this symbol can influence quotes of symbols from the traded pair;
  • TRADE - main trading settings;
  • Long Position - enable buy operations;
  • Short Position - enable sell operations;
  • Min BB_channel - minimal channel width, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
  • Max BB_channel - maximal channel width, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
  • MaxSpreadOpen - maximum spread in 5-digit quotes, with which the EA is allowed to open new positions (all other values in points are calculated for 4-digit quotes by default);
  • MaxSpreadClose - maximum spread in 5-digit quotes, with which the EA is allowed to close open positions (all other values in points are calculated for 4-digit quotes by default);
  • Lots - trading lot volume for the EA's orders;
  • MaxOrdSymMagic - the maximum allowable number of open orders with the same magic numbers, including orders for different pairs;
  • DepoStep - automatically calculated lot. Example: if Lots = 0.01, and DepoStep = 100, then the lot of the initial order per each $100 will be equal to 0.01. I.e. if deposit is equal to $1000, the EA will open orders with lot 0.1. If 0, the EA will trade the fixed lot specified in Lots;
  • OpenPlay - an alert window notifying of a new open order;
  • Magic - the unique identifier if the EA which enables it to recognize its orders;
  • Ordcom - a comment to open orders;
  • SL - stop loss.
  • TP - take profit.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Giordan Costa
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Giordan Costa 2019.01.13 23:30 
 

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