BG Night Worker

This Expert Advisor is a night scalper. It works at the end of the American session and at the beginning of the Asian session. The working timeframe is M15.

It uses standard indicators for market entries and exits. Take profit and a protective stop loss are set for each order. However, orders are most often closed based on indicator signals.

See the Comments page for ready .set files for traded currency pairs.

The EA has an optional news filter which is based on a news indicator.

IMPORTANT: Parameters in the proposed set files are configured for brokers working in Eastern European and New York trading hours. If your broker's time is different, you should manually adjust the EA trading time in its input parameters.

Recommended account types are NDD and ECN.





General Settings