Time Zone In Chart

5

TimeZone In Chart - Custom Time Zone Horizontal Scale for MT4

Overview

Introducing the TimeZone In Chart - Custom Time Zone Horizontal Scale indicator for MT4, a utility tool designed to enhance your trading experience by customizing the horizontal time scale based on your preferred time zone. Perfect for traders who need to align their trading activities with different time zones, this indicator ensures you never miss a beat by converting and displaying time according to your specified GMT offset.

Key Features

  • Custom Time Zone Support: Adjust the displayed time to any time zone with the GMT_Offset parameter, ensuring your chart reflects the correct time zone for your trading needs.
  • Dynamic Updates: Updates the horizontal time scale dynamically during live trading conditions, ensuring you always have the most current information.
  • Backtest Compatibility: Automatically updates at every new bar during backtesting, providing accurate historical data analysis.
  • Customizable Appearance: Tailor the look of the time labels to fit your chart setup with adjustable colors, font type, and font size.
  • Grid-Based Label Placement: Labels are positioned at every second grid square for a clear and organized display, enhancing readability.
  • Efficient Resource Management: Automatically removes old labels to keep your chart clean and performant.

Parameters

  • GMT_Offset: Adjusts the time zone offset (default: -7).
  • LabelColor: Sets the color of the time labels (default: clrWhite).
  • SymbolColor: Sets the color of the time separator symbol (default: clrLimeGreen).
  • MaxBars: Maximum number of bars to display labels for (default: 500).
  • Font_Type: Font type for the labels (default: "Arial").
  • Font_Size: Font size for the labels (default: 9).
  • DisplayLevel: Text display level (default: 5).

How It Works

  • Live Trading: The indicator updates the horizontal time scale dynamically based on the specified frequency, ensuring you always have the most accurate time displayed on your chart.
  • Backtesting: During backtesting, the indicator updates with every new bar, providing accurate historical data aligned with your specified time zone.
  • Grid-Based Placement: Time labels are placed at every second grid square, offering a structured and easy-to-read layout.
  • Customization: With options to adjust colors, fonts, and more, you can customize the indicator to seamlessly integrate with your chart setup.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and Install: Download the indicator from the MQL5 marketplace and add it to your MT4 platform.
  2. Apply to Chart: Attach the TimeZone In Chart - Custom Time Zone Horizontal Scale indicator to any chart.
  3. Configure Settings: Customize the indicator parameters to suit your needs.
  4. Start Trading: Benefit from a customized horizontal time scale, aligned to your specified time zone.

Why Choose TimeZone In Chart - Custom Time Zone Horizontal Scale?

The TimeZone In Chart - Custom Time Zone Horizontal Scale indicator is designed to offer clarity and precision for traders who work across different time zones. With its dynamic updates, customization options, and efficient resource management, this tool is an essential addition to any trader's toolkit. By customizing the MT4 horizontal scale, it ensures that the time is always displayed accurately and conveniently according to your specified GMT offset.


Reviews 2
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.12.05 04:04 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.12.05 04:04 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

danmar
2479
danmar 2025.11.08 12:02 
 

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