RT TrendlineTool
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
RT_TrendlineTool : Semi-AutoTrendline Tool on MT4
2 easy steps, just press the [T] button on your keyboard and click on the Swing High/Low that you're interested.
Then the indicator will try to draw a trendline that runs through only the wick, not cut through candlestick's body
and try to cross the swing point as much as possible with the least slope of the trendline. You can draw up to 10 trendlines.
You are able to get alert when price breakout these trendlines.
Press [M] : Switch Mode
Press [C] : Delete All Trendlines
Excellent indicator, thanks a lot!