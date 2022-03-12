RT TrendlineTool

5

RT_TrendlineTool : Semi-AutoTrendline Tool on MT4

2 easy steps, just press the [T] button on your keyboard and click on the Swing High/Low that you're interested.
Then the indicator will try to draw a trendline that runs through only the wick, not cut through candlestick's body
and try to cross the swing point as much as possible with the least slope of the trendline. You can draw up to 10 trendlines.
You are able to get alert when price breakout these trendlines. 

Additional Hotkey :

Press [M] : Switch Mode
Press [C] : Delete All Trendlines


Reviews 8
Muhammad Nasir khan
175
Muhammad Nasir khan 2024.06.06 20:25 
 

Excellent indicator, thanks a lot!

Leroy Pastran
480
Leroy Pastran 2024.04.22 05:30 
 

Outstanding indicator!

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2023.11.13 05:00 
 

best!!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RT SyncChart
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
5 (1)
Indicators
This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient. It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol, same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time How to use it  >>  https://youtu.be/NEHUW7v1h1c In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.   Drawing Object Type Support  : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement Additional Feature: T
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RT Manual Backtester
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
Utilities
Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel >> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on EURUSD the M1 timeframe only. << Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively, providing a seamless manual backtesting experience. With RT_ManualBacktester , you can: - Execut
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Muhammad Nasir khan
175
Muhammad Nasir khan 2024.06.06 20:25 
 

Excellent indicator, thanks a lot!

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.04.29 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leroy Pastran
480
Leroy Pastran 2024.04.22 05:30 
 

Outstanding indicator!

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2023.11.13 05:00 
 

best!!

Pritish Mallikarjun Dhole
124
Pritish Mallikarjun Dhole 2023.09.24 18:36 
 

Its Just Amazing Indicator Ever

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2022.11.08 17:12 
 

Magnifico

szajkododo1
14
szajkododo1 2022.10.30 13:35 
 

Super

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.09.14 00:02 
 

I dont know why others have not tried this indicator since it is free. Yes, you have to add the trendlines, but it does a better job than many of the paid trendline indicators. And did I mention it was free? I hope he creates one for TradingView,

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