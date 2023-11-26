Magnet Draw MT4

5


Emulate TradingView drawing experience with magnet snap to the nearest price.



Supported drawing tools:
  1. Vertical Line
  2. Horizontal Line
  3. Trend Line
  4. Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line)
  5. Fibonacci Retracement
  6. Rectangle


Input:


Threshold (px) : The distance in pixel unit to snap the crosshair to the nearest price.

Crosshair color: The color of crosshair.


Feel free to write the review, request more features or report bugs.
Reviews 4
weivorakan
14
weivorakan 2024.06.09 08:29 
 

It is very good!, but could I download it on Mac? It seems "no response".

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Magnet Draw MT5
Phongwiroon Khompradit
4.5 (6)
Utilities
Magnet Draw MT5 — Precise Drawing Tool with TradingView-Style Magnet Snap Revolutionize your MetaTrader 5 charting experience with Magnet Draw MT5, a free utility that brings TradingView's precision magnet snap functionality right to MT5 . Perfect for traders who demand accuracy when marking ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and advanced technical analysis. When you're marking ICT concepts like Fair Value Gaps or Smart Money Concepts supply/demand zones, precision
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a455164741
14
a455164741 2024.10.16 20:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.10.17 18:31
According to Overview Images, the toolbar is actually the mt4 toolbar. You can drag the handle on the left of horizontal toolbar and move it to the right of the chart.
Thanks for the review!
weivorakan
14
weivorakan 2024.06.09 08:29 
 

It is very good!, but could I download it on Mac? It seems "no response".

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.06.09 21:02
Good question! but I don't have the Mac to diagnose the issue. It sounds like a network related error to me. However, this product really depends on MT4 platform. If you found the error at installation phase, it is because MT4 does not support it,
and even in the developer document, it only mentions Intel CPU. Anyway, please let me know if you can finally install it.
rianapriana
14
rianapriana 2024.03.31 00:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.04.02 09:42
Thank you, glad you like it. That is a known issue due to the internal working of MT4. Because with the same logic & code, it works perfectly on MT5.
In case your broker support MT5, you can use the MT5 version.
Christian Astillero
1208
Christian Astillero 2024.02.05 20:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.02.06 09:15
Thanks! :)
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