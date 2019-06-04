SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

The indicator shows the channel in which the price moves

The algorithm for calculating the indicator is based on Fibonacci numbers, and also depends on the volatility of the instrument.

Corrections and price reversals are most likely near the channel borders.

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trade within the channel

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options



Distinctive features

Shows clear boundaries of price movement;

Suitable for trading market and pending orders;

Based on the golden Fibonacci value and instrument volatility

It has simple and clear settings;

It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisers;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.



Indicator settings



Period - indicator calculation period;

- indicator calculation period; Fibo factor - coefficient of the Fibonacci algorithm;

- coefficient of the Fibonacci algorithm; Volatility factor - instrument volatility coefficient;

- instrument volatility coefficient; Channel Type - type of channel construction algorithm;



Trading Recommendations



The direction of the transaction should correspond to the slope of the channel itself.

When the price approaches the red border, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the price approaches the blue border, open Buy or Call (for options)

Exit the transaction on the middle (green) line or according to the established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL or on one of the lines of opposite color.

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:



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