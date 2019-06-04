Trading strategies with indicator SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

MetaTrader 4 trading strategy based on the SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the arrow indicator SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

It is based on the golden value of Fibonacci, as well as the volatility of the instrument and shows the channel in which the price moves.

At the end of the article there are links to the indicator with a description and the possibility of free download, as well as its video review.



Installation and Setup

Learn more about how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube on video tutorials.

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.

Trading with the SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

Settings indicator :

Period = 7

Fibo factor = 4

Volatility factor = 2

Channel Type = Linear weighted

Trading Rules

The direction of the transaction should correspond to the slope of the channel itself.

When the price approaches the red border, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the price approaches the blue border, open Buy or Call (for options)

Exit the transaction on the middle (green) line or according to the established SL and TP. When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL or on one of the lines of opposite color. Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow











It is recommended to work with this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers. Who have no problems with the withdrawal of funds.

It is also desirable that ECN has accounts with a low spread and a low commission per transaction.

Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to read online reviews about your broker.

Well, if you have difficulties with choosing a company, then in my blog you can find brokers with whom I personally work .





These companies can be trusted.

For more than seven years of experience working with them, no problems have arisen.

Always adequate trading conditions, quality support and quick withdrawal.

Choose any of them: LIST HERE

Try our other indicators,

among which there are completely free, as well as paid, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

A complete list of our products can be found here:



SFT Official





Indicator and its review:

SFT Fibo Volatility Channel indicator : https://mql5.com/7uw16

SFT Fibo Volatility Channel indicator : https://youtu.be/WNUqojdMm4o Video review of theindicator

We wish you a stable and profitable trade!

To find out first about all new and bonus products.

And also receive various utility and chips on the topic of trading.

Subscribe

And do not forget to add as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING





Thank you for using our software!



If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.



