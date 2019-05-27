SmartChanelFree
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
SmartChanelFree is a universal indicator for all types of markets. This indicator should have in its arsenal every trader, since it represents a classic approach to analyzing the price of a trading instrument and is a ready-made trading strategy. The indicator forms the upper, average price movement limit.
Attention !!! This version of the indicator is trial and works only on the chart with the period M1. The full version of the indicator can be found
at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38796
Advantages of the indicator
- works with any trading tool
- only works on time period M1
- can be used both in the classical market and in the binary options market
- the indicator has no settings and is set as usual
How to work with the indicator
- Set the indicator on the chart with the selected trading instrument and the desired time period
- Wait until the signal appears in the form of an arrow
- Wait until the next candlestick closes, it should have the opposite direction to the previous one, thereby confirming the direction of the signal.
- Open trading position in the direction of the signal
- TakeProfit recommend installing on the middle line of the channel
- StopLoss recommend using fixed
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++++Other my works can be found at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andrspir
Buena herramienta, cumple con las expectativas