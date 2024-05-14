The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down

Consistency is key.

The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year.

Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size)

Pro's:

  • The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week
  • Fully Automated
  • No settings adjustments
  • Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year
  • Steady monthly growth in tests

Cons:

  • Only for bigger accounts
  • Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses)


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account Size $5 000.00
  • Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommended)

Broker and Market:


The Silver Bullet  Dex 900 Down Utilizes a unique combination of three strategies, Hegding, Martingale and Grid.

The Expert Advisor trades bi-directional and trails the chart using the unique hedging strategy without closing in a loss.


For more info please send e-mail to thesb190@gmail.com


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Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Crash 300 test showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed more than 300% ROI for the last year. Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $10 000.00 Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommend
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