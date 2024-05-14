Consistency is key.

The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year.

Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size)

Pro's:



The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week

Fully Automated



No settings adjustments

Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year

Steady monthly growth in tests

Cons:

Only for bigger accounts

Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses)

Minimum Requirements:

Account Size $5 000.00



Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommended) Broker and Market: Deriv is the broker https://deriv.com/



The market is the Dex 900 Down Index





The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down Utilizes a unique combination of three strategies, Hegding, Martingale and Grid.

The Expert Advisor trades bi-directional and trails the chart using the unique hedging strategy without closing in a loss.





For more info please send e-mail to thesb190@gmail.com





