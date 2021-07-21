SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FrankoScalp sets Samurai
Konstantin Kulikov

FrankoScalp sets Samurai

Konstantin Kulikov
0 reviews
Reliability
259 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2021 48%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 422
Profit Trades:
848 (59.63%)
Loss Trades:
574 (40.37%)
Best trade:
5.01 USD
Worst trade:
-7.05 USD
Gross Profit:
726.53 USD (52 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-673.00 USD (40 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (9.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.41 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.82%
Max deposit load:
16.88%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
666 (46.84%)
Short Trades:
756 (53.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-1.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-13.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.46 USD
Maximal:
50.45 USD (25.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.02% (50.45 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (13.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 253
USDCAD 241
EURUSD 218
GBPCHF 135
EURCHF 126
GBPCAD 117
GBPUSD 103
CADCHF 100
USDCHF 98
EURAUD 9
AUDUSD 6
GBPAUD 4
AUDCAD 4
AUDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP -3
USDCAD -16
EURUSD 54
GBPCHF 5
EURCHF -9
GBPCAD 13
GBPUSD 19
CADCHF 13
USDCHF 3
EURAUD -7
AUDUSD -6
GBPAUD -4
AUDCAD -3
AUDCHF -3
NZDUSD -3
EURNZD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.5K
USDCAD 1.3K
EURUSD 5.6K
GBPCHF 1.2K
EURCHF 420
GBPCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.5K
CADCHF 1.1K
USDCHF 1K
EURAUD -927
AUDUSD -521
GBPAUD -508
AUDCAD -398
AUDCHF -252
NZDUSD -246
EURNZD -48
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.01 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 11
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.38 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.56 × 25
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.57 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.58 × 100
FPMarkets-Live
0.60 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.82 × 883
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 723
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 423
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 12110
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.98 × 227
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 4748
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 661
82 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Only scalping strategies with limiting losses (each trade has a Stop Loss). Not used: grid, martingale, hedging, long holding positions in the negative zone.

  • Leverage: 500.
  • Account type: "Raw"Broker. When copying, it is optimal to use the same broker and account type. It is more efficient to use EA with my settings on your account.
  • EA for MT5: FrankoScalp_MT5. EA for MT4: FrankoScalp.
  • Sets: "Samurai". Sets of settings can be downloaded here ("FrankoScalp.zip"): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
  • 0.01 lots for every $100 of balance for: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, CADCHF 

🛑 Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart


No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 11:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FrankoScalp sets Samurai
1000 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
154
USD
259
100%
1 422
59%
7%
1.07
0.04
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.