Trades:
1 422
Profit Trades:
848 (59.63%)
Loss Trades:
574 (40.37%)
Best trade:
5.01 USD
Worst trade:
-7.05 USD
Gross Profit:
726.53 USD (52 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-673.00 USD (40 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (9.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.41 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.82%
Max deposit load:
16.88%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
666 (46.84%)
Short Trades:
756 (53.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-1.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-13.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.46 USD
Maximal:
50.45 USD (25.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.02% (50.45 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (13.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|253
|USDCAD
|241
|EURUSD
|218
|GBPCHF
|135
|EURCHF
|126
|GBPCAD
|117
|GBPUSD
|103
|CADCHF
|100
|USDCHF
|98
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|-3
|USDCAD
|-16
|EURUSD
|54
|GBPCHF
|5
|EURCHF
|-9
|GBPCAD
|13
|GBPUSD
|19
|CADCHF
|13
|USDCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|-7
|AUDUSD
|-6
|GBPAUD
|-4
|AUDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|-3
|NZDUSD
|-3
|EURNZD
|0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|5.6K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|420
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|1K
|EURAUD
|-927
|AUDUSD
|-521
|GBPAUD
|-508
|AUDCAD
|-398
|AUDCHF
|-252
|NZDUSD
|-246
|EURNZD
|-48
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 11
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.38 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.56 × 25
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.57 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.58 × 100
FPMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 5
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.82 × 883
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 723
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 423
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.98 × 12110
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.98 × 227
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 4748
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.14 × 661
Only scalping strategies with limiting losses (each trade has a Stop Loss). Not used: grid, martingale, hedging, long holding positions in the negative zone.
- Leverage: 500.
- Account type: "Raw"; Broker. When copying, it is optimal to use the same broker and account type. It is more efficient to use EA with my settings on your account.
- EA for MT5: FrankoScalp_MT5. EA for MT4: FrankoScalp.
- Sets: "Samurai". Sets of settings can be downloaded here ("FrankoScalp.zip"): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
- 0.01 lots for every $100 of balance for: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, CADCHF
🛑 Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
