NeuroForex

Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning, up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes, it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be the run. It contains a stoploss mechanism based in price variation and the ability of configure how many neurons and layers wil have the neural networks for each of the symbols traded with it's own machine learning by each one. Also include the ability of schedule the trading, where from 00:00 to 00:00 is 'always running'. With incremental lot control maintains risk managment with high lot volume, it lets modify the probability values for enter and exit ops and the number of stoploss at least for enter an operation. Learn XAU by yourself. In your optimizations select configs with Z-Score about 90% and wait for results. And remember "bleating sheep loses it's bit".
