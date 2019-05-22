PipFinite Exit EDGE

A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart

The scanner does all the hard work for you.

No need to open many charts and timeframes to check for an Exit Signal

Close All Your Trades In The Right Time!

THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE



Blue Boxes - Exit Buy Normal (EBN)



Pink Boxes - Exit Sell Normal (ESN)

Green Boxes - Exit Buy Strong (EBS)

Red Boxes - Exit Sell Strong (ESS)

EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE



Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.

Change the current pair

Move effortlessly to different timeframes

Instantly switch to your desired instrument

FLEXIBILITY

You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.

Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","

Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD

You can select up to 9 different timeframes

Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor

INTEGRATED ALERTS

The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!

Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS AN EXIT SIGNAL AGAIN!





















GET THE EXIT EDGE SCANNER FOR FREE



TAKE ADVANTAGE & SAVE 249$













FOR MORE INFORMATION













































WHAT IS EXIT EDGE?



Exit Edge is an indicator that gives signals to close your current trades.

It helps maximize your profits by preventing profitable trades to end up losing.

It will also prevent your current trades to retrace back and hit your Breakeven Levels.







DO I NEED EXIT EDGE?



If you already have an exit strategy, Exit Edge can further improve it by giving more options to exit your trades.

We recommend you test the FREE DEMO version to see if Exit Edge can help your existing strategy.







CAN IT BE COMBINED TO OTHER INDICATORS?



Absolutely YES!

Most indicators lack a good Exit strategy, Exit Edge solves that problem.







CAN I USE EXIT EDGE TO ENTER TRADES?



Exit Edge is mainly designed to Exit Trades.



However, we have some clients using it to Enter trades. Below are the strategies they use



Grid Trading



Price Action Reversal Trading



Support/Resistance Trading







HOW ARE SIGNALS GENERATED?



Signals are instantly generated on the "Open" of the bar.





SYMBOL SELECTION

Works in any symbol/pair that you need to exit your trades.





TIMEFRAME SELECTION

Works in any timeframe that you need to exit your trades.

