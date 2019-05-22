PipFinite Exit EDGE

EVERY
PIP COUNTS
STOP Turning Your Winners To Losers!
Maximize Your Profits By Exiting Your Trades At The Right Time
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
WHY CHOOSE US?
With more than 100,000 Verified Downloads on MQL5 and growing...
Products with the Highest NUMBER OF POSITIVE REVIEWS...THOUSANDS of SATISFIED and RETURNING clients...
PipFinite has proven itself to be ONE OF THE BEST providers of trading tools!
Read The Whole Page To Get The SCANNER For FREE!
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
EXIT BUY SIGNALS
Close your buy trades
- Exit Buy Normal - close your buy scalps
- Exit Buy Strong - close your buy trend trades
EXIT SELL SIGNALS
Close your sell trades
- Exit Sell Normal - close your sell scalps
- Exit Sell Strong - close your sell trend trades
EXIT TREND PRO SIGNALS
- Close Trend PRO BUY signals on Exit Buy Signals
- Close Trend PRO SELL signals on Exit Sell Signals
EXIT REVERSAL PRO SIGNALS
- Close Reversal PRO BUY signals on Exit Buy Signals
- Close Reversal PRO SELL signals on Exit Sell Signals
EXIT BREAKOUT EDGE SIGNALS
- Close Breakout EDGE BUY signals on Exit Buy Signals
- Close Breakout EDGE SELL signals on Exit Sell Signals
MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart
Close All Your Trades In The Right Time!
No need to open many charts and timeframes to check for an Exit Signal
The scanner does all the hard work for you.
THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE
Blue Boxes - Exit Buy Normal (EBN)
Pink Boxes - Exit Sell Normal (ESN)
Green Boxes - Exit Buy Strong (EBS)
Red Boxes - Exit Sell Strong (ESS)
EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE
Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.
Change the current pair
Move effortlessly to different timeframes
Instantly switch to your desired instrument
FLEXIBILITY
You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.
Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","
Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD
You can select up to 9 different timeframes
Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor
INTEGRATED ALERTS
The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!
Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS AN EXIT SIGNAL AGAIN!
GET THE EXIT EDGE SCANNER FOR FREE
TAKE ADVANTAGE & SAVE 249$
FOR MORE INFORMATION
(Please contact us via MQL5 Personal Message) / support@pipfinite.com
WHAT IS EXIT EDGE?
Exit Edge is an indicator that gives signals to close your current trades.
It helps maximize your profits by preventing profitable trades to end up losing.
It will also prevent your current trades to retrace back and hit your Breakeven Levels.
DO I NEED EXIT EDGE?
If you already have an exit strategy, Exit Edge can further improve it by giving more options to exit your trades.
We recommend you test the FREE DEMO version to see if Exit Edge can help your existing strategy.
CAN IT BE COMBINED TO OTHER INDICATORS?
Absolutely YES!
Most indicators lack a good Exit strategy, Exit Edge solves that problem.
CAN I USE EXIT EDGE TO ENTER TRADES?
Exit Edge is mainly designed to Exit Trades.
However, we have some clients using it to Enter trades. Below are the strategies they use
- Grid Trading
- Price Action Reversal Trading
- Support/Resistance Trading
HOW ARE SIGNALS GENERATED?
Signals are instantly generated on the "Open" of the bar.
SYMBOL SELECTION
Works in any symbol/pair that you need to exit your trades.
TIMEFRAME SELECTION
Works in any timeframe that you need to exit your trades.
GENERAL SETTING FOR MOST MARKET CONDITION
Period - 10
Volatility - 1.0
SCALPING SETTING
Period - 5
Volatility - 0.7
TREND/SWING TRADING
Period - 15
Volatility - 2.0
MAIN PARAMETERS - controls the indicator algorithm operation.
- Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- General Setting (Works for most market conditions) 10 to 15
- Short Term Trading Setting (For scalping) 5 to 10
- Long Term Trading Setting (For trend & swing trading) 1.50
to 2.00
- Volatility - the factor used to filter exit signals.
- General Setting (Works for most market conditions) 1.00 to 1.25
- Short Term Trading Setting (For scalping) 0.50 to 0.75
- Long Term Trading Setting (For trend & swing trading) 1.50 to 2.00
- Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used.
MISC PARAMETERS - controls the universal settings. FOR DEVELOPER/CODER PURPOSES ONLY.
- Universal Draw Buffers - Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart.
- Universal Draw Objects - Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart.
- Universal Delete Objects - Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart.
- Universal Enable Alerts - Enable/Disable all alerts to be triggered
DISPLAY PARAMETERS - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
- Show Normal Exit - show/hide normal exits
- Show Strong Exit - show/hide strong exits
- Show Exit Outline - show/hide the circle & boxes on exit signals
- Charts To Foreground - force charts to be drawn on top of all objects
GRAPHICS PARAMETERS - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
- Buy Exit Normal Color 1 - color of Exit Buy Normal cross
- Buy Exit Normal Color 2 - color of Exit Buy Normal outline
- Sell Exit Normal Color 1 - color of Exit Sell Normal cross
- Sell Exit Normal Color 2 - color of Exit Sell Normal outline
- Buy Exit Strong Color 1 - color of Exit Buy Strong cross
- Buy Exit Strong Color 2 - color of Exit Buy Strong outline
- Sell Exit Strong Color 1 - color of Exit Sell Strong cross
- Sell Exit Strong Color 2 - color of Exit Sell Strong outline
DASHBOARD PARAMETERS - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
- Show Dashboard - show/hide information dashboard
- Show Dashboard Background - show/hide dashboard background box
- Dashboard Font Size - Text size for statistics.
- Dashboard X-Offset - Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Offset - Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Spacing - factor used as row distance.
- Dashboard Background X-Size - size of dashboard background.
- Dashboard To Back - Moves the dashboard to back of objects
- Dashboard Background - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Background - use the chart background color as dashboard background color
- Dashboard Text - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Text - use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color
- Dashboard Exit Buy Normal - color of exit buy normal on dashboard
- Dashboard Exit Sell Normal - color of exit sell normal on dashboard
- Dashboard Exit Buy Strong - color of exit buy strong on dashboard
- Dashboard Exit Sell Strong - color of exit sell strong on dashboard
- Dashboard No Signal - No exit signal color
- Dashboard Outline - color of dashboard borders
ALERT PARAMETERS - controls the alert options enabled.
- Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts.
- Enable Email Alerts - Enables email alerts.
- Enable Push Notification Alerts - Enables smart phone or sms alerts.
- Enable Sound Alerts - Enables sound alerts.
- Sound Alert Name - File name of sound alert.
- Enable Screen Comments - Enable comment on the top right corner of screen.
HOW TO GET THE SAMPLE CODE
A FREE sample code for "iCustom" integration is available for our loyal clients.
Step 1: Exit EDGE Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via
MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: " Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Exit Edge Sample Code, MT4 or MT5"
HOW TO GET THE 249$ SCANNER FOR FREE
Step 1: Exit EDGE Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: "
Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Exit
Edge Scanner,
MT4 or MT5"
Exclusive Access To PipFinite Telegram Group
After we verified your purchase, the telegram invite link will be sent to your email after you downloaded
the scanner.
CLICK BELOW TO GET INSTANT ACCESS