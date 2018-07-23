OnixPoint

The OnixPoint indicator efficiently detects the most appropriate entry in trend with the shorter stoploss. It is based on finding patterns of tasset trend change with respect to future price estimate. It works for any currency pair.

The indicator is designed to facilitate decision-making at position entries. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the indicator.


Benefits of the Indicator

  1. Does not repaint.
  2. Works on all currencies.
  3. Works on all timeframes.
  4. It's easy to use.


Indicator parameters

  1. timeFrame = Timeframe.
  2. alertsOnCurrent = true/false - on/off the appearance of the signal on the current or subsequent candlestick.
  3. alertsMessage = true/false on/off option to display the panel on the chart.
  4. alertsSound = true/false - on/off sound alerts when signals appear.
  5. alertsEmail = true/false - on/off email notifications when signals appear.
  6. alertNotification = true/false - on/off push notifications to a phone when signals appear. ANDROID / IOS.
  7. soundfile = Text - parameter that allows you to assign the name of the sound file.
  8. shift = Int - the number of bars start calculation.


Use Indicator

  1. A buy or sell trade should be performed when a signal appears on the panel or the color point appears in the indicator window.
  2. The blue bars indicate uptrend and red bars are for downtrend.
  3. Green dot means a Buy entry point and the red dot means Sell.
  4. The small gray points show security zone for operation. It is not recommended to operate outside gray dots.
  5. A panel is displayed at the top of the chart. This indicates signal type, signal candlestick, Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  6. The panel shows suggested Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  7. The trade should be closed immediately when bars change.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Indicators
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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