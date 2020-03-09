Short 44

Price will grow by 100$ each month.


Enter/Exit Indicator

This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly.

Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a message.

Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with the indicator.

Indicator Settings

  • CalculatedBars = 50000
    Number of historical bars used for calculations.
  • BarsCount
    Determines the highest high, lowest low midpoint calculations.
  • MinSize = 1000 (GOLD 100, US30 1000)
    Minimum bar size required.
  • MaxSize = 5000
    Maximum bar size allowed.
  • AlertConfirmation = false
    Turn alerts ON/OFF.

Indicator Buffers

  • Buffer0[] = BUY Signal (UP)
  • Buffer1[] = SELL Signal (DOWN)
  • Buffer3[] = Value 1 when UP signal is active
  • Buffer4[] = Value 1 when DOWN signal is active
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Trend Signal Advanced System
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Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
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Majeed Odubela
Indicators
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Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Indicators
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
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Indicators
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