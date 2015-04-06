Bober Hober
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The default settings for the currency pair EURUSD, H1 timeframe. Initial deposit of $ 1000 BoberHober is an intraday trading system. It automatically analyzes the market for 12 indicators and trades orders BUY and SELL. The robot does not open pending orders. With the help of an intelligent analysis and forecasting system, the robot calculates the optimal trading mode, depending on the market situation. Next, the maximum number of orders in the grid is determined and the robot starts trading. The robot is based on our indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32130
This robot uses our new development, the DETEX prediction algorithm. The essence of the algorithm is to use the analytic approach to sort the data arrays obtained on historical data and further extrapolate the development of the future market. We tested this approach in the real market and got very effective results. Now we are introducing it into our automated systems.
Recommendations for trade:
Robot settings:
This robot uses our new development, the DETEX prediction algorithm. The essence of the algorithm is to use the analytic approach to sort the data arrays obtained on historical data and further extrapolate the development of the future market. We tested this approach in the real market and got very effective results. Now we are introducing it into our automated systems.
Recommendations for trade:
- spread <50
- currency pair EURUSD
- H1 timeframe
- initial deposit of $ 1000
- account type: micro (five-digit).
Robot settings:
- step - order placement step in the grid.
- TakeProfit - take profit level in points.
- Max_ord - the maximum number of orders in the grid. The robot determines on its own, but it cannot place orders greater than this value.
- StopLoss - stop loss level in points.
- Period_buy - period for opening buy trades.
- Period_sell - period for opening deals for sale.