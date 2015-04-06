Bober Hober

The default settings for the currency pair EURUSD, H1 timeframe. Initial deposit of $ 1000 BoberHober is an intraday trading system. It automatically analyzes the market for 12 indicators and trades orders BUY and SELL. The robot does not open pending orders. With the help of an intelligent analysis and forecasting system, the robot calculates the optimal trading mode, depending on the market situation. Next, the maximum number of orders in the grid is determined and the robot starts trading. The robot is based on our indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32130
This robot uses our new development, the DETEX prediction algorithm. The essence of the algorithm is to use the analytic approach to sort the data arrays obtained on historical data and further extrapolate the development of the future market. We tested this approach in the real market and got very effective results. Now we are introducing it into our automated systems.


Recommendations for trade:
  • spread <50
  • currency pair EURUSD
  • H1 timeframe
  • initial deposit of $ 1000
  • account type: micro (five-digit).


Robot settings:
  • step - order placement step in the grid.
  • TakeProfit - take profit level in points.
  • Max_ord - the maximum number of orders in the grid. The robot determines on its own, but it cannot place orders greater than this value.
  • StopLoss - stop loss level in points.
  • Period_buy - period for opening buy trades.
  • Period_sell - period for opening deals for sale.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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