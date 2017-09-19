AR Canada Standard is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1.

The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.

It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 3,6. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached.

Risk management is a key concept in Forex trading. This EA allows selecting the percentage of risk per trade. The robot automatically determines the lot size.

Conservative approach - risk no more than 2%.

Aggressive approach - from 2 to 5%.

Extremely aggressive - above 5%.

Do not forget to leave you feedback and comments, it helps to make the EA better.





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