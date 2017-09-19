AR Canada Standard
- Experts
-
Aleksandr LilaHello.
I am a developer of trading robots and I love what I do. I am in Russia, always answer your questions within 24 hours.
- Version: 1.0
AR Canada Standard is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1.
The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.
It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 3,6. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached.
Risk management is a key concept in Forex trading. This EA allows selecting the percentage of risk per trade. The robot automatically determines the lot size.
- Conservative approach - risk no more than 2%.
- Aggressive approach - from 2 to 5%.
- Extremely aggressive - above 5%.
Do not forget to leave you feedback and comments, it helps to make the EA better.
Parameters
- Lots - lot size;
- RiskManagement = False - all trades will be opened with a fixed lot size specified in Lots.
- RiskManagement = True - lot size increases with the increase in AccountFreeMargin, according to the selected risk management percentage.
- Percentage risk management - percentage of risk management.
- MagicNumber = 4 - unique magic number of the EA.
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