Ichimoku Master EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 21 June 2022
- Activations: 20
Ichimoku Master EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for trading according to Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Strategy.
The signals used to start trading are very well filtered, and then a special algorithm makes sure to stay in the trend as long as possible.
Features
- Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
- Trend following strategy
- Limitation of distance between same direction orders
- Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
- Basket TP and Trailing SL for all open positions combined
- FTMO suitable
- 1000 Activations to use
- 100% automated Expert Advisor
Recommended pairs for trading DE40 / US30
Recommended Timeframe M1
Ichimoku Master EA is specially optimized for ECN Pepperstone accounts (GMT+2 time zone servers).
Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to test Ichimoku Master EA and make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.
You can find that server time in your MT4 Marketwatch window (MT4 >> View >> Marketwatch).