Ichimoku Master EA

Ichimoku Master EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for trading according to Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Strategy.  

The signals used to start trading are very well filtered, and then a special algorithm makes sure to stay in the trend as long as possible.


Ichimoku Master EA Settings


Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • Trend following strategy
  • Limitation of distance between same direction orders
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Basket TP and Trailing SL for all open positions combined
  • FTMO suitable
  • 1000 Activations to use 
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor

Recommended pairs for trading DE40 / US30

Recommended  Timeframe M1


Ichimoku Master EA is specially optimized for ECN Pepperstone accounts (GMT+2 time zone servers).

Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to test Ichimoku Master EA and make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

You can find that server time in your MT4 Marketwatch window (MT4 >> View >> Marketwatch).

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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A simple and very effective strategy. Mean Renko candles and Moving Averages. Renko Scalping EA can trade fully automatically. Instructions how to create an Offline chart and Renko Scalping EA Settings    The reason why I use   Mean Renko   candles is very simple.   Mean Renko   boxes filter out price ranges and make the chart look very clean and transparent. By adding the usual   Moving Averages   to such a chart, the overall picture will give you a quick overview of when price is trending a
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Utilities
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