The signals used to start trading are very well filtered, and then a special algorithm makes sure to stay in the trend as long as possible.

Ichimoku Master EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for trading according to Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Strategy.

Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to test Ichimoku Master EA and make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

You can find that server time in your MT4 Marketwatch window (MT4 >> View >> Marketwatch).