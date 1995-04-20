Accumulation Bar mr
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
Crypto_Forex Indicator Accumulation Bar Pattern for MT4.
- Indicator "Accumulation Bar" is very powerful breakout-focused indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects price accumulation in narrow area during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order and SL locations.
- Bullish Accumulation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Accumulation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- No repaint, No delay, High R/R ratio (reward/risk).
- Indicator has adjustable Sensitivity parameter.
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Accumulation Bar Pattern" is good to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.