AurumCubePro

AurumCubePro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to simplify your trading strategy. Based on precise calculations between moving averages and the asset price, it automatically sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, optimizing your trades and reducing risk.

Key Features:

Intelligent Calculations: AurumCubePro uses advanced algorithms to analyze the relationship between different moving averages and the current price, identifying ideal entry and exit points. It considers various factors to determine the best time to open and close positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Say goodbye to uncertainty! AurumCubePro automatically calculates and sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, protecting your capital and ensuring your profits. You can adjust the risk parameters according to your tolerance. Simple Configuration: Easy to set up and use, even for beginners. With an intuitive interface, you can customize the EA settings in minutes, adapting it to your strategy and trading style.

Benefits:

Risk Reduction: Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit minimize your losses. Increased Profitability: Identification of optimized entry and exit points. Easy to Use: Simple and intuitive configuration.

Don't waste any more time! Get AurumCubePro now and start maximizing your profits in the Forex market!

Adjustable parameters include:

  • Currency Pair:   XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • UseFixedLotSize = FALSE;
  • FixedLotSize = 0.01;
  • CapitalPercent = 0.5;
  • EnableTrailingStop = True ;
  • TrailingStopPips = 1000
  • AtrMultiplierSL = 2.0;
  • TpMultiplier = 4.0;
  • AtrPeriod = 42;

    • This EA is a powerful tool, but remember that the Forex market is inherently risky. No system guarantees profits. Test AurumCubePro on a demo account before using it on a real account.


    Recommended products
    IndiceWizard
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Experts
    IndexWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a
    Breakout88
    Danu Fernando
    Experts
    ######################################################## EA With Breakout 3 Candle: Any 2 Method in This EA and  This EA  is  Single Entry. you can research it for finding the maximal perform. you must try in demo, and you will understand this EA.  I try with Rule_1  for XAUUSD & USDJPY and Rule_2 for GBPJPY & EURJPY Time Frame D1. I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform. You can see the perform in Demo: Broker-Server : Exnes
    SuperfarabiEA Compound
    Farabi Aminy
    Experts
    Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
    Reactor EA MT4
    Berat Cakan
    Experts
    Reactor MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend
    NeverScalping
    Yeun Jung Hwan
    Experts
    NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
    EtherFibe
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    This is an expert advisor for operations on the   Ethereum   / USD pair in 1H, with one operation at a time with SL and TP, following   Fibonacci patterns . Ether Fibe Welcome!   We are excited to present our   Expert Advisor , an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system particularly focuses on two crucial areas: The Power of   Fibonacci Fibonacci : Utilizes   Fibonacci   sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more a
    Scalper Gold Reborn
    Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
    Experts
    Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
    Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands x EMA Cross
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (Bollinger Bands breakout and EMA Cross) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; define in currency values the profit to be taken; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are alre
    IQmovingZ
    Alexander Kovalenko
    Experts
    This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
    EurUsdHedgerWizard
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Experts
    EurUsdHedgerWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    EURUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The ro
    Smart Swing Breakout
    Karisma Putra Purwanto
    Experts
    Who Is This EA For — And Why? This EA is designed for disciplined traders who value logic, control, and adaptability in volatile markets. Ideal for: Swing Traders Who rely on structural breakouts, not just indicators — this EA detects real swing highs/lows with configurable rules. Price Action Enthusiasts Who prefer clean charts and want automation based on candle logic, structure shifts, and momentum confirmation. Risk-Conscious Traders Who demand strict risk management — with ATR-based
    SignalMaster Trend EA
    Noel Dagubert Kayombo
    Experts
    SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
    Spiderbot GOLD
    Petr Popov
    Experts
    The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
    IndexPro
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Experts
    IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
    Team Trading Gbp Aud
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Bfxenterprise CCI
    Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
    Experts
    Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
    Team Trading Gbp Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    ForexMagician
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Experts
    ForexMagician  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    GBPUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot w
    EA Bollinger Bands
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
    Hedging Forex ALASHI
    Mohammed Alashi
    Experts
    Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
    Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
    Smarterbot Software
    Experts
    This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Long Entry: Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit: The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry: Traders enter a short position when the bar op
    Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    EA Bollinger Band High Distance
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
    Fitpro 10 Scalper
    Heni Muthia
    Experts
    Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
    Little Spartan EA
    Joseph Saeidian
    Experts
    Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
    Sonata MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
    Team Trading Gbp Nzd
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Scalping monster ea
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    The "Scalping Monster EA" Expert Advisor is based on the strategy of pending orders and an intelligent algorithm for efficient tracking. The robot is looking for the most effective points for opening orders using iSAR, iBullsPower, iBearsPower indicators. The robot also analyzes support and resistance levels. Based on these data, the robot decides when and in what direction to place pending orders. Pending orders are placed at support levels, and if they are triggered, the robot starts to accom
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
    HiJack
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    4.4 (5)
    Experts
    HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (89)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (167)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (33)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.71 (63)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    PrimAI Power MT4
    Andrey Barinov
    Experts
    PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Omega Code
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Experts
    Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
    Green Hawk MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
    Bitcoin Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    Secret Impulse MT4
    Eugen Funk
    3.56 (18)
    Experts
    The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.57 (30)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Scalping Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.09 (23)
    Experts
    Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
    Velora
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Velora EA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System Velora is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries. Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Velora is not just reactive — it's responsive. Core Strengths IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and
    AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT4
    Andrei Nazarets
    4.29 (7)
    Experts
    AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX   MT4 is a straightforward and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading on the Meta Trader 4 platform. Utilizing Neural Networks, this EA is designed for scalping in the gold market (XAU/USD). The main strategy of AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX focuses on identifying small price fluctuations and opening positions to capture profits within short time frames. The EA analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes trades with predefined stop-loss and t
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o mod
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (40)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    Supply Demand EA ProBot
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    4.67 (9)
    Experts
    Fully Automated EA based on Supply and Demand Principles. The first Supply and Demand EA that is offering Complete Automation . Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. You get a Super High Quality Algorithmic Trading Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and per
    GoldMinerRobot
    Burak Can Kislak
    5 (2)
    Experts
    This is the REAL LIVE ACCOUNT  link of "K1 Gold Bot"  another product of the "K1 Trading Systems" that is similar to the "Gold Miner Robot" https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of the "K1 Gold Bot", on a REAL LIVE ACCOUNT in the MQL5 Signals section. Thanks. “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and devel
    AlphaFlow EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
    Eternal Engine EA MT4
    Wei Tu
    Experts
    Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time s
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and backtest for free, there are explanations in the README MANUAL. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mq
    More from author
    EtherFibe
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    This is an expert advisor for operations on the   Ethereum   / USD pair in 1H, with one operation at a time with SL and TP, following   Fibonacci patterns . Ether Fibe Welcome!   We are excited to present our   Expert Advisor , an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system particularly focuses on two crucial areas: The Power of   Fibonacci Fibonacci : Utilizes   Fibonacci   sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more a
    CapitalBtc
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    This is an expert advisor for BTCUSD pair operations in 15 minutes, with one operation at a time with SL and TP. If you're looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the   cryptocurrency market ,   CapitalBtc   is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for: Simplified Configuration:   With minimal settings,   CapitalBtc   is easy to use, even for beginners. Exclusive Operation:   It was designed to work exclusively on the   BTCUSD   pair, in the 15-min
    GoldenGatesDAX
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    This is an expert advisor for trading on the   DAX   index in 15 minutes, with one trade at a time with   SL   and   TP . If you are looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the index market,   GoldenGatesDAX   is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for: Simplified Configuration   With few settings,   GoldenGatesDAX   is easy to use, even for beginners.   Exclusive Operation   It is designed to work exclusively on the   DAX   index (D40/GER40),
    MonkeyGold
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    MonkeyGold   is an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system is particularly focused on two crucial areas: The Power of   Fibonacci   Fibonacci : Uses   Fibonacci   sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more accurate analysis of market movements. Advanced Calculations   Moving Averages : Integrates calculations based on moving averages to detect trends and ideal entry and exit points. ATR ( Average True Range ): Evalua
    Abraxis Indicator
    Igor Dorn
    Indicators
    This is an indicator that seeks to show   support and resistance zones   in   channels   through   expansion . Abraxis Indicator Discover our innovative   Abraxis Indicator , a powerful tool designed for traders seeking to refine their   chart analysis   and maximize their trading opportunities. This indicator was developed to operate efficiently across different timeframes, allowing you to adjust your strategies according to your needs. Key Features Calculation of Lines Based on Previous Pil
    Limiar Latus Indicator
    Igor Dorn
    Indicators
    This is an indicator that seeks to show  consolidation zones . Discover the Power of Prediction with the   Limiar Latus Indicator ! An innovative indicator designed for traders seeking to identify and anticipate crucial turning points in sideways market movements. Key Features: Predicting Changes:   Utilizes advanced   algorithms   to detect sideways patterns, allowing you to anticipate significant movements before they happen. Clear Visual Analysis:   With intuitive rectangles representing con
    Deep Scalping
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    Deep Scalping Expert Advisor The Intelligent Scalping Robot for EURUSD on 5-Minute Charts Product Description Deep Scalping is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for aggressive and precise scalping operations on the EURUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. Combining three proven technical indicators (EMA, RSI, and Bollinger Bands), it identifies high-probability entry opportunities, executing orders with speed and automated risk management. How Does It Work? Entry Strategy: EMA Crossover:   A f
    Big Fishing
    Igor Dorn
    Experts
    HOW DOES IT WORK? Whale-Inspired Strategy:   Mimics institutional traders by opening multiple positions to "ride" strong trends and maximize profit potential. Profit-Focused:   No fixed Stop-Loss! Risk is managed via   account percentage drawdown   (e.g., 20% max loss threshold). Dynamic Multiplier:   Gradually increases lot sizes (configurable) to amplify gains in volatile markets. Universal Compatibility:   Works on   all forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies   acros
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review