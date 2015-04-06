Mr Robot and source code

I use this robot every day on my real accounts.

This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market.

The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex market is highly volatile and can be unpredictable.

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4.71 (21)
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