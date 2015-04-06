Trend break

  • Experts
  • Yan Jian Luo
    Yan Jian Luo

    Yan Jian Luo

    • 软件开发部主管 at  中国广东省广州市越秀区软件开发园
    • China
    • 2228
    5 (2)
    Graduated with a degree in Software Engineering, proficient in over 10 programming languages, and has developed Expert Advisors (EAs) for a decade with thousands of EAs created‌
    15 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Note that the default parameters are for the gold variety!

Trade logic: Confirm the trend direction, place an order to open a position, and aim for high returns with minimal risk!

Please trade on a low-cost, low-spread platform. Before trading with real money, conduct a backtest and use a demo account. Please do not trade directly with real funds and identify suitable trading instruments through testing.

Suggested variety of gold usdjpy gbpjpy gbpusd






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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Homeopathys
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Running recommendations Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold Time cycle: H4 Operating capital: recommended above $1000 Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference Levers: No special requirements matters needing attention EA has a maximum of 6 entry points per day, with a minimum of 0.01 trades per transaction (manual modification is sufficient). The default parameter is the gold variety. Suggest using funds above $1000 to enhance risk resistance. Ther
Close ALL orders and all varieties
Yan Jian Luo
5 (1)
Experts
阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！ 阳线开多，阴线开空！   阳线开多，阴线开空！  
FREE
Closed All
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
Close all open orders, delete all pending orders, and clear the entire account's orders. Please use caution! After clicking the button, the account order will be 0! Help us quickly clear account orders! As it is a free version, only the function of closing all orders is available. If other functions are needed, customization is required! The paid version has more features!
FREE
Close alls
Yan Jian Luo
5 (1)
Utilities
Close all open orders, delete all pending orders, and clear the entire account's orders. Please use caution! After clicking the button, the account order will be 0! Help us quickly clear account orders! As it is a free version, only the function of closing all orders is available. If other functions are needed, customization is required! The paid version has more features!
FREE
High frequency
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Copy Fast
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT5 version, please click here>> Main follow-up function: 1. Reverse order capability 2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names 3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order 4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair 5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order 6. Other unclear messages 6. Other unclear messages.
Martingales
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Note: This strategy is a pure Martin strategy and must be manually combined. It must not be fully automated, otherwise it will eventually result in losses. This strategy is only used by newcomers to simulate and familiarize themselves with EA operations and learning. It is best not to use real trading accounts. If you use real trading losses, you will not be responsible for any losses
Grids
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Note: This is a very useful hanging order EA, which is a grid trading strategy and requires manual cooperation. This strategy can be used for beginners to simulate and familiarize themselves with EA operations and learning, and is also a good tool for professionals to place orders; Please make sure to simulate the disk test first. Recommended for everyone to use.
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Trend Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Running recommendations Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold Time cycle: H4 Operating capital: recommended above $1000 Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference Levers: No special requirements main parameter Typess - open position direction buy many, sell empty Lots - number of open positions Tp_pips stop profit micro points Sl_pops Stop Loss Micropoints Profit_pips profit micro points initiate mobile stop loss Reduced_profiles stepping back on m
Martins
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Note: This strategy is a pure Martin strategy and must be manually combined. It must not be fully automated, otherwise it will eventually result in losses. This strategy is only used by newcomers to simulate and familiarize themselves with EA operations and learning. It is best not to use real trading accounts. If you use real trading losses, you will not be responsible for any losses
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Mt4 Follow Mt5
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT4 version, please click here>> Main follow-up function: 1. Reverse order capability 2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names 3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order 4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair 5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order 6. Other unclear messages
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