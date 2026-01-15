- Growth
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
43 (76.78%)
Loss Trades:
13 (23.21%)
Best trade:
13.70 USD
Worst trade:
-24.09 USD
Gross Profit:
194.52 USD (19 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.15 USD (14 177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (54.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.72 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
26 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
30 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-11.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.26 USD
Maximal:
42.20 USD (8.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.72% (42.16 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|50
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.70 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
This is the official signal account of GOLD Scalper PRO expert advisor.
GOLD Scalper PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33507
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33508
No reviews