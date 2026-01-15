SignalsSections
Lachezar Krastev

GOLD Scalper PRO

Lachezar Krastev
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
43 (76.78%)
Loss Trades:
13 (23.21%)
Best trade:
13.70 USD
Worst trade:
-24.09 USD
Gross Profit:
194.52 USD (19 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.15 USD (14 177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (54.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.72 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
26 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
30 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-11.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.26 USD
Maximal:
42.20 USD (8.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.72% (42.16 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 50
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.70 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29540
95 more...
This is the official signal account of GOLD Scalper PRO expert advisor. 

GOLD Scalper PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33507

GOLD Scalper PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33508

2026.01.15 10:41
