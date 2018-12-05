All configuration details can be found in the User Guide with clear, step-by-step instructions for safe and proper usage on LIVE, DEMO, and prop-firm environments.

The system is easy to use and requires no advanced knowledge. You only define acceptable thresholds and the EA automatically manages trading activity, reduces excessive signal stacking, and provides visual reporting inside the terminal. The Protection Panel works independently from System 1 and System 2 and can be enabled or disabled at any time.

The Drawdown Protection Panel is an additional control layer in GOLD Scalper PRO that helps keep your account within predefined safety boundaries. It supports funded accounts and prop firms where equity limits are strictly enforced and monitors drawdown in real time to prevent approaching critical levels.

The second strategy, System 2, operates using smart pending orders placed at strategic price levels according to predefined rules and current market conditions. System 2 allows participation in fast movements without chasing the market and provides full autonomous management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop. This strategy can be enabled or disabled directly from the EA settings to match the preferred trading style.

The EA includes an advanced core strategy called System 1, based on improved market entry logic and real-time trade management. This system is designed to analyze price action and identify high-quality intraday setups. The focus of System 1 is increased trading frequency with precise entries, strong filtering of false signals, and optimized profit capture. All trades are managed automatically with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing rules for consistent risk control.

GOLD Scalper Pro is not a grid, martingale, or other risky strategy – it is a classical trading strategy by a textbook, which uses reasonable Stop Loss levels and an effective entry and exit trading logic.

GOLD Scalper Pro is not just another curve fitted system with a hundred parameters. On the contrary - the trading logic is so strong and reliable, so it needs a few parameters to be profitable.

I have used the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exist and it has been widely exploited by the “Smart Money” traders. I know this, because I have used this trading pattern more than 15 years in a different way in many trading systems and it just does not fail.

GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) .

All results are based on real backtests using default settings and are fully reproducible.

We are excited to announce the release of GOLD Scalper PRO version 2.0, a major upgrade focused on performance, stability, and smarter trading.

GOLD Scalper PRO comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percent and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin.





Advanced News Filter



GOLD Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default. If you want to use it you have to enable it and configure it precisely.

Configure MT4 terminal to allow WEB Requests to the following url: https://www.fxautomater.com You can find it in: MT4 terminal -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL (check the image below):





This is very important! This is the only way the News Filter to work properly. The information for the coming News and Events is on my website and you have to give a permission to the MT4 terminal to allow connections to my website.





Advanced Time Management System



With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous periods.





Friday Exit System



We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. GOLD Scalper PRO has a Friday Exit system and you can configure the robot to close all trades on Friday Evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.





E-mail and Push Notification System



GOLD Scalper PRO will inform you about all actions performed in your account. It easy to set-up your terminal to receive these notifications. GOLD Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. By default these options are disabled. Please read below GOLD Scalper PRO Settings to learn how to enable Email and Push notifications.





Instructions and recommendations

Please, test the GOLD Scalper Pro on a demo account first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot size could differ between the brokers (normally it is 100 ounces per lot), so it is very important to make sure that the AutoMM function calculates the right lot size, which should be approximately 0.1 lot (10 ounces) at $10k account size and AutoMM=1. Respectively 0.01 lots with AutoMM=1 for account size $1000. For reference only, AutoMM=5 should open 0.05 lots on $1000 account balance.

Make sure that the spread of your broker in normal conditions does not exceed 400 pips (4 cents) in XAUUSD (GOLD/USD)! You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations. Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.





You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used time-frames are hard-coded.

You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and you will save a lot of time.

Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grail in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. GOLD Scalper PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade!





GOLD Scalper PRO Settings







WinLargeFonts : true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.

: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts. UseSystem1 : true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1

: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1 UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2





==== General Settings ====

LongTrades - true/false - enable/disable long trades

- true/false - enable/disable long trades ShortTrades - true/false - enable/disable short trades

- true/false - enable/disable short trades EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by GOLD Scalper PRO.

- text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by GOLD Scalper PRO. MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.

- maximal allowed spread for position opening. Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.

- maximal allowed slippage for position opening. StealthMode - true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server.

- true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server. CloseOnlyOnProfit - true/false - when this mode is enabled, positions will be closed only on profit or where stop loss is reached. When CloseOnlyOnProfit=false /default/, positions will be closed according to the system logic.

- true/false - when this mode is enabled, positions will be closed only on profit or where stop loss is reached. When CloseOnlyOnProfit=false /default/, positions will be closed according to the system logic. NFA - true/false - set "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.

- true/false - set "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. No_Hedge - true/false - set "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.

- true/false - set "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades. EmergencyStopDist - second level of protection, when StealthMode is used. At values greater than zero, it activates a second level of true (Emergency) StopLoss on a greater distance than the virtual hidden StopLoss is located. In such case, the value of the new emergency StopLoss will be the sum of the EmergencyStopDist value plus the value of the hidden StopLoss.





==== System 1 Risk Management ====

RecoveryMode1 - this parameter activates the loss recovery of System 1. Recovery Mode is an advanced system for loss recovery. When enabled the EA will increase the lot size with small amounts after each loss until all previous losses are compensated successfully. Works when AutoMM1 > 0.

- this parameter activates the loss recovery of System 1. Recovery Mode is an advanced system for loss recovery. When enabled the EA will increase the lot size with small amounts after each loss until all previous losses are compensated successfully. Works when AutoMM1 > 0. FixedLots1 - fixed trading volume for System 1 (works if AutoMM1=0).

- fixed trading volume for System 1 (works if AutoMM1=0). AutoMM1 - automatic risk management for System 1 activates at values greater than zero. When you set a value greater than 0 (zero) the EA will calculate the volume based on your account free margin and AutoMM1 value in percent.

- automatic risk management for System 1 activates at values greater than zero. When you set a value greater than 0 (zero) the EA will calculate the volume based on your account free margin and AutoMM1 value in percent. AutoMM_Max1 - maximal allowed risk when RecoveryMode1 is enabled.





Example 1: at AutoMM1 = 1, Forex GOLD Investor System 1 opens positions equal to 0.1 lots on $10000 account.

Example 2: at AutoMM1 = 0.5, Forex GOLD Investor System 1 opens positions equal to 0.05 lots on $10000 account.





==== System 2 Risk Management ====

RecoveryMode2 - this parameter activates the loss recovery of System 2. Recovery Mode is an advanced system for loss recovery. When enabled the EA will increase the lot size with small amounts after each loss until all previous losses are compensated successfully. Works when AutoMM2 > 0.

- this parameter activates the loss recovery of System 2. Recovery Mode is an advanced system for loss recovery. When enabled the EA will increase the lot size with small amounts after each loss until all previous losses are compensated successfully. Works when AutoMM2 > 0. FixedLots2 - fixed trading volume for System 2 (works if AutoMM2=0).

- fixed trading volume for System 2 (works if AutoMM2=0). AutoMM2 - automatic risk management for System 2 activates at values greater than zero. When you set a value greater than 0 (zero) the EA will calculate the volume based on your account free margin and AutoMM2 value in percent.

- automatic risk management for System 2 activates at values greater than zero. When you set a value greater than 0 (zero) the EA will calculate the volume based on your account free margin and AutoMM2 value in percent. AutoMM_Max2 - maximal allowed risk when RecoveryMode2 is enabled.





Example 1: at AutoMM2 = 1, Forex GOLD Investor System 2 opens positions equal to 0.1 lots on $10000 account.

Example 2: at AutoMM2 = 0.5, Forex GOLD Investor System 2 opens positions equal to 0.05 lots on $10000 account.





==== System 1 Settings ====

Magic1 - unique magic number for System 1

- unique magic number for System 1 StopLoss1 - stop loss value for System 1

- stop loss value for System 1 TakeProfit1 - take profit value for System 1

- take profit value for System 1 Profit - the profit on which the position will be closed in case a short-term reversal pattern is detected.

- the profit on which the position will be closed in case a short-term reversal pattern is detected. SecureProfit1 - minimum profit to be guaranteed when the current profit of the position is equal to the value of the SecureProfitTrigger1 parameter.

- minimum profit to be guaranteed when the current profit of the position is equal to the value of the SecureProfitTrigger1 parameter. SecureProfitTrigger1 - the current profit of the position (in pips) that would guarantee a minimum profit equal to the value of the SecureProfit1 parameter.





==== Dynamic SL & TP ====

Use_ATR_Profit - activates the ATR based exit profit algorithm.

- activates the ATR based exit profit algorithm. ATR_Profit_Factor - the ATR value multiplier for calculating the new take profit value.

- the ATR value multiplier for calculating the new take profit value. Use_ATR_Stop - activates the ATR based Stop Loss algorithm.

- activates the ATR based Stop Loss algorithm. ATR_SL_Factor - the ATR value multiplier for calculating the Stop Loss value.

- the ATR value multiplier for calculating the Stop Loss value. ATR_TF_SL - the timeframe on which the ATR indicator is calculated – default 1440 (D1).

- the timeframe on which the ATR indicator is calculated – default 1440 (D1). ATR_Per_SL - the period of the ATR indicator – default 1.





==== System 2 Settings ====

Magic2 - unique magic number for System 2

- unique magic number for System 2 StopLoss2 - stop loss value for System 2

- stop loss value for System 2 TakeProfit2 - take profit value for System 2

- take profit value for System 2 SecureProfit2 - minimum profit to be guaranteed when the current profit of the position is equal to the value of the SecureProfitTrigger2 parameter. This is a trailing stop.

- minimum profit to be guaranteed when the current profit of the position is equal to the value of the SecureProfitTrigger2 parameter. This is a trailing stop. SecureProfitStep2 - the step in pips for moving the trailing stop level. The idea is to move the trailing stop when position profit increases.

- the step in pips for moving the trailing stop level. The idea is to move the trailing stop when position profit increases. SecureProfitTrigger2 - the current profit of the position (in pips) that would guarantee a minimum profit equal to the value of the SecureProfit2 parameter.

- the current profit of the position (in pips) that would guarantee a minimum profit equal to the value of the SecureProfit2 parameter. PendingPlaceHour - time in GMT +0 for placing pending trades which are the core of the System 2.

- time in GMT +0 for placing pending trades which are the core of the System 2. PendingTF - by default, System 2 places pending trades based on daily bar close price.

- by default, System 2 places pending trades based on daily bar close price. PendingExpireIn - expiration time of pending trades in minutes.

- expiration time of pending trades in minutes. PendingMax - max number of pending trades.





==== Notifications ====

EMAIL_Notification : true/false - enable/disable email notifications.

: true/false - enable/disable email notifications. PUSH_Notification: true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones





===== GMT Settings ====

AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. Auto GMT works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.fxautomater.com

- true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. Auto GMT works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.fxautomater.com ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.

- For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results. DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to GOLD Scalper PRO how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker. Check below:

- If your broker has one GMT offset year-round (your broker never switches to summer/winter time) you must select DST_Usage=NONE.

- If your broker switch to summer/winter time based on EU DST (summer time from last Sunday of March till last Sunday of October) then set it DST_Usage=EU_DST.

- If your broker switch to summer/winter time based on US DST (summer time from second Sunday of March till first Sunday of November) then set it DST_Usage=US_DST.





==== News Filter Settings ====

The News Filter function is disabled by default. It is your personal choice whether, or not to activate this function. The News Filter function can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown, but also can reduce the number of the trades and the total profit.

Avoid_News : true/false – use or not the News Filter.

: true/false – use or not the News Filter. Include_Medium_News : true/false – include, or not the medium impact news. The high impact news are included by default.

: true/false – include, or not the medium impact news. The high impact news are included by default. Filter_NFP_FOMC_ONLY : true/false - when true the news filter will stop trading only during NFP and FOMC news.

: true/false - when true the news filter will stop trading only during NFP and FOMC news. Wait_Before_News : the amount of minutes, before the news release, when the trading will be disabled.

: the amount of minutes, before the news release, when the trading will be disabled. Wait_After_News: the amount of minutes, after the news release, when the trading will be enabled.

Configure MT4 terminal to allow WEB Requests to the following url: https://www.fxautomater.com Only this way the news filter will be able to work properly!

You can find it in: MT4 terminal -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL (check the image below):









==== Time Management Settings ====

These settings have been specially developed to help traders avoid certain hour periods during the trading week when the Forex market behaves more unpredictable.

AllowedHour_ForBacktest : this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it. During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. You can optimize only one day per optimization. For example you want to optimize the forbidden hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add the bad hours in the parameter MondayForbiddenHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6.

: this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it. During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. You can optimize only one day per optimization. For example you want to optimize the forbidden hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add the bad hours in the parameter MondayForbiddenHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6. MondayTrading : true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday

: true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday MondayHoursForbidden : forbidden trading hours for Monday (applies only when MondayTrading is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set MondayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)!

: forbidden trading hours for Monday (applies only when is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set MondayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)! TuesdayTrading : true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday

: true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday TuesdayHoursForbidden : forbidden trading hours for Tuesday (applies only when TuesdayTrading is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set TuesdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)!

: forbidden trading hours for Tuesday (applies only when is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set TuesdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)! WednesdayTrading : true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday

: true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday WednesdayHoursForbidden : forbidden trading hours for Wednesday (applies only when WednesdayTrading is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set WednesdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)!

: forbidden trading hours for Wednesday (applies only when is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set WednesdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)! ThursdayTrading : true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday

: true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday ThursdayHoursForbidden : forbidden trading hours for Thursday (applies only when ThursdayTrading is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set ThursdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)!

: forbidden trading hours for Thursday (applies only when is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set ThursdayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)! FridayTrading : true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday

: true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday FridayHoursForbidden : forbidden trading hours for Friday (applies only when FridayTrading is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set FridayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)!

: forbidden trading hours for Friday (applies only when is enabled). You can set several values between 0 and 23 separated with commas. For example, if you set FridayHoursForbidden=9,10,11 the EA will not trade from 9:00 till 11:59. The hour values for this parameter are related to your broker’s server time (the Market Watch)! SaturdayTrading and SundayTrading: true/false - enable or disable trading during Saturday and Sunday respectively. Due to big GMT offset, some brokers trade during weekends and for that reason we added these parameters as well.





==== Friday Exit ====

FridayExit : true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true.

: true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true. ExitHour : the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday.

: the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday. LastTradeHour: the robot can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour).

If you decide to use the "FridayExit" option you should set LastTradeHour and ExitHour several hours before the market closing of your broker on Friday.





==== Protection Settings ====





Max open lots - The total allowed lot size for all open trades.

- The total allowed lot size for all open trades. Maximum daily loss (currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.

- Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital. Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.

- Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day. Daily reset hour (terminal) - Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached!

- Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached! Minimum Equity (currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.

- Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures. Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.

- Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses. Maximum Equity (currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.

The default values (zero) mean that the respective protection is not active.

Some traders need such protections in “Prop Firm” challenges.

We will refrain from recommending specific values. It is the responsibility of the traders to set these parameters correctly based on their broker restrictions.

We are obliged to inform you, that using such protections could decrease the overall profit in long-term.

Each trader must decide for himself whether to use these protections and at what values.





GOLD Scalper PRO Backtest Results











































How to backtest GOLD Scalper PRO



If you wish to back-test GOLD Scalper PRO, first you should download history from the MetaTrader history center: click Tools -> History Center, or press the "F2" key of the keyboard. In the list, find the XAUUSD (GOLD) currency pair and double click to expand it. Click "1 Minute (M1)" and then click "Download". When the download process is finished, double click on "5 Minutes (M5)” and "15 Minutes (M15)" to convert the M1 data (repeat this for the rest of the time frames). Close the "History Center" window. Restart the MT4 terminal in any case. Check the below image!





To open the "Strategy Tester" window click the "Strategy Tester" button of the MetaTrader menu, or press "Ctrl+R" on the keyboard. In the "Strategy Tester" window chose GOLD Scalper PRO, chose XAUUSD currency pair, chose M15 timeframe, chose the method "Every tick ...", as shown below. Click "Start" to start the back-test.





The back-test by "Every tick" is the most precise, but it is very slow. If you wish to save time you can run the back-test on M1 timeframe by "Open price only ..." method and this will be correct too.













If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!