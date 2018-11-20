Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trend Chart

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Trend Chart indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, you can use both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the trend indicator SFT Trend Chart .

Trading can be conducted using this indicator alone.

You can also use the SFT Local Trend Signal dial indicator for more accurate order entry.

Now we will consider in detail the options for opening, tracking and closing positions with both one and two indicators.

And at the end of the article you can download a ready-made template with all the settings, as well as links to the indicators themselves with a description and a detailed video overview of their capabilities.

Installation and Setup

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.

SFT Trend Chart Trading Strategy

SFT Trend Chart indicator settings:

Deep Bars = 500

Sensitivity = 3

Price = Close Price

MA1 Mode = Exponential

MA2 Mode = Exponential

MA3 Mode = Exponential

Trading Rules

Appearance on the SFT Trend Chart indicator candles. a certain color is a signal to open trades:

on a formed red candle open Sell or Put (for options)

on a formed blue candle open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of opened deals should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe and the current candle on it should be of the same color.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

Exit from the transaction is carried out on orders placed SL and TP.

SL should be set for the nearest extremum, and TP should be equal from 1 to 2 SL sizes.





SFT Trend Chart + SFT Local Trend Signal Trading Strategy

For more accurate inputs and filtering false signals, it is recommended to use an additional trend indicator.

An arrow indicator SFT Local Trend Signal is a great addition.

It significantly increases the reliability and accuracy of inputs.

SFT Trend Chart indicator settings:

Deep Bars = 500

Sensitivity = 2

Price = Close Price

MA1 Mode = Exponential

MA2 Mode = Exponential

MA3 Mode = Exponential

SFT Local Trend Signal indicator settings:

TrendPeriod = 9

Sensitivity = 10

Smoothing = 4

SoundAlert = False

EmailAlert = False

Trading Rules

The appearance of a certain color candle on the SFT Trend Chart indicator

A signal arrow of the same color from the indicator SFT Local Trend Signal appears on the same or on the next bar

after a red candle has formed and a red arrow appears on the same or the next candle, open Sell or Put (for options)

after a formed blue candle and the appearance of a blue arrow on the same or on the next candle open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of opened deals should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe and the current candle on it should be of the same color.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

Exit from the transaction is carried out on orders placed SL and TP.

SL should be set for the nearest extremum, and TP should be equal from 1 to 2 SL sizes.

Indicators and template with settings

