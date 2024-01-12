Deal Trading Trend

Simple Trading System Update

!!! Follow this link to see our 2024 Strategy !!! ( Download the EAs scanner )

Deal trading trend indicator is a useful indicator tool predicting the market movement, easy-to-use due to obviously showing trend line, arrow and target point. You can consider the direction of the market for going up or going down by using this indicator.


Parameters

In this section, we are explaining the main parameters including;

Period bar : The number of history bars are used for calculation (Increasing the number extends the rage of market)

Target factor  Distance between entry price and target or stop loss (Increase the number extends the distance with low success rate)

Deviation  : The volatility of market ( Increasing the number extends the rage of market)

In the case of timeframe 1 or 5 minutes, the deviation should be decrease. The minimum of deviation is 0.01.

Display - Arrow, Trend line, Target points and labels

Display TP1, TP2 and SL on chart

Alert and notification - Alert pop-up with sound, Sending message to mobile.


Stochastic Reversal condition

In our experience, to find a reversal point following market trend. We had found that Stochastic indicator can be used for finding a reversal point. This function is included in the Deal Trading Trend Indicator. Arrow and alert are also included. In this strategy can be use for scalping or holding to close at the opposite signal.

Stochastic setting is as same as default setting.


How to trade in easy 3 steps!

Step 1: Signal receive

  • Receive signal buy or sell with entry and stop loss price.
Step 2: Set target and stop loss
  • Entry to open position following signal.
  • Exit buy signal on a new sell signal.
  • Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.
Step 3: Get target
  • Option 1: Get target at TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial close at TP1 and remaining to close at TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on opposite signal.
We hope the Deal Trading Trend Indicator to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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