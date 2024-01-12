Deal trading trend indicator is a useful indicator tool predicting the market movement, easy-to-use due to obviously showing trend line, arrow and target point. You can consider the direction of the market for going up or going down by using this indicator.

Parameters

In this section, we are explaining the main parameters including;

Period bar : The number of history bars are used for calculation (Increasing the number extends the rage of market)

Target factor : Distance between entry price and target or stop loss (Increase the number extends the distance with low success rate)

Deviation : The volatility of market ( Increasing the number extends the rage of market)

In the case of timeframe 1 or 5 minutes, the deviation should be decrease. The minimum of deviation is 0.01.

Display - Arrow, Trend line, Target points and labels

Display TP1, TP2 and SL on chart

Alert and notification - Alert pop-up with sound, Sending message to mobile.





Stochastic Reversal condition

In our experience, to find a reversal point following market trend. We had found that Stochastic indicator can be used for finding a reversal point. This function is included in the Deal Trading Trend Indicator. Arrow and alert are also included. In this strategy can be use for scalping or holding to close at the opposite signal.

Stochastic setting is as same as default setting.