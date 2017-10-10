MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794

FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading.

Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc.





The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart

4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly

4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Woodies

Options to choose your own price OHLC for a custom calculation

Alert selectable for each level separately

Each level can be hidden

Levels can be set to display multiple periods in history (great for studying past trading setups)

Panel can be moved (drag and drop) anywhere on the chart

Show or hide the levels table

Show or hide the levels lines





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