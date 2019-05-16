Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER ( mql4/5) ANYTHING ELSE IS A SCAM !!!!!!!! PLEASE WATCH OUT FOR FOOLS TRYING TO STEAL MY WORK !!! Golden Chip will put an extra edge on your trading skills, so you can make profits in the market. Golden Chip works with ALL PAIRS, Commodities, Cryptocurrency, Stocks and Indices. I AM THE ONLY OWNER OF THIS MY INSTAGRAM IS @chiptrades, NOTHING ELSE!! This indicator will HELP you dominate the markets, while giving you the best set-up opportunities for you to get a good entry in the market. Highs and lows are EASILY identified, letting you become precise with your decision making. Golden Chip also works on ALL TIMEFRAME'S! So that you'll be able to scalp, Intraday or swing your positions.



I AM THE ONLY OWNER OF GOLDEN CHIP IG: @chiptrades ANYTHING ELSE IS AN FAKE ‼️ PLEASE WATCH OUT FOR FOOLS TRYING TO STEAL MY WORK! IF IT ISNT ON METATRADER’S WEBSITE(MQL5/4), IT IS NOT MINE ‼️ YouTube Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pCuDmuUgXM&t=13s





