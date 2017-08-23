MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882

FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on.



Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs to trade.





The panel is fully flexible for easy use

Alert at extreme %

Select up to nine timeframes (any combination)

Select up to five indicators among the 16 available

Maximize/minimize the panel to keep only the essential or the whole information visible

One-click to open the symbols chart with selected template and timeframe





User Inputs

Dashboard ID: number for each instance applied on the same chart.

number for each instance applied on the same chart. Candle Close: set here if you want the calculation to be done at candle close or in real time (current candle).

set here if you want the calculation to be done at candle close or in real time (current candle). Currency: select here the currency for the panel calculation.

select here the currency for the panel calculation. Horizontal/Vertical Shift: set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart.

set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart. Template Name: name of the template you want to be applied when a pair is clicked and chart opened

name of the template you want to be applied when a pair is clicked and chart opened Timeframe: timeframe you want to be applied when a pair is clicked and chart opened

timeframe you want to be applied when a pair is clicked and chart opened Strong/Weak Levels %: from 0 to 100 when levels are reached, it can give an alert ( popup/sound/email/push ). Alert can be activated/deactivated by switching any of the true/false parameters.

from 0 to 100 when levels are reached, it can give an alert ( ). Alert can be activated/deactivated by switching any of the true/false parameters. Then, all usual parameters for the standard indicators like the ones provided in your MetaTrader 4 platform (see below).

The panel can be displayed in a compact mode to monitor only the meter and timeframes selection (see images below).