Multi Seconds Timeframes

Seconds timeframe generator for MT4 (S1, S5, S10, S15, S20, S30).













Features





1. Indicator generates timeframes in real time, with each new tick on the spot.





2. Indicator is also measuring point distance from extreme to extreme when hovered "This additionally shows us how strong movements are".













Advantages





1. Easy to spot best entry and exit points.





2. You can easily trade news releases where market is very volatile.





3. You can also easily trade very slow market conditions and spot trend changes, quicker and more precise.





4. You can draw trend lines on indicator and together with patterns determine breakouts faster.



