Million Dollar Challenge
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Let´s try to make some real money!
Call me profit addicted.
I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades.
This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades.
The arrows are calculated with:
- Momentum parameters
- Candle stick patterns
- Fundamental Price action
We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator.
Always trade the trend!
If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear.
Take the trade.
For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart.
THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT
Best assets to trade:
- EUR/USD
- AUD/USD
- NZD/USD
- USD/JPY
Best Timeframe: M1
Trading hours: Avoid news and market closure / opening.
Alert parameters :
- Sound alert
- Push notification
- Email notification
The "Million Dollar challenge indicator" gives about 4 signals a day can vary between 2 - 8 per asset per day.
Happy trading!
( Let me know if you got the million ;P )
hbm(2)