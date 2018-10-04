Million Dollar Challenge

Let´s try to make some real money!


Call me profit addicted.

I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades.

This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades.


The arrows are calculated with:

-     Momentum  parameters

-     Candle stick patterns

-     Fundamental Price action



We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator.


Always trade the trend!



If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear.

Take the trade.


For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart.


THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT



Best assets to trade:

- EUR/USD

- AUD/USD

- NZD/USD

- USD/JPY

Best Timeframe: M1

Trading hours:  Avoid news and market closure / opening.


Alert parameters : 

- Sound alert 

- Push notification 

- Email notification 


The "Million Dollar challenge indicator" gives about 4 signals a day can vary between 2 - 8 per asset per day.


Happy trading!


( Let me know if you got the million ;P )


hbm(2)



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Adx color candles
Christophe Godart
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and indicates the trend very easily. You can customize the indicator to your needs: ADXPeriod ADXSignal_Level BarWidth CandleWith HeikenAshi The    Adx color candles  indicator is fully FREE and compatible with the other part of the system; the Acc arrow >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33770 ENJOY and check out my other indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32111
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Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
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REXpro POWERarrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator for MT4 is the pro version of the REX family. Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REXpro is 100% non repaint and can be used on every timeframe. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online. As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like CCI or Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators h
REXultra
Christophe Godart
Indicators
REXultra REVERSALarrow   This indicator for MT4 is the latest ultra   version of the REX family. Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REXultra is 100% non repaint.  The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online. REXultra has a lot more trading signals than the pro version. The accuracy is higher. The most important indicators are Momentum and W
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Free Lotus
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Due to the huge success of the limited free version, the now low priced LOTUS version will continue being updated in the future. Optimal for Binary Options and Forex. For beginners and intermediates. Lotus is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.  It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR. The main goal was to  keep it as simple as possible ! No useless oscillators.
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Acc arrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points. You can customize the indicator to your needs: RISK SSP COUNTBARS The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles. Download the FREE DEMO and test it! The   Acc arrow  indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE  Adx color candles   >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33768 ENJOY and check ou
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