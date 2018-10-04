Let´s try to make some real money!





Call me profit addicted.

I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades.

This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades.





The arrows are calculated with:

- Momentum parameters

- Candle stick patterns

- Fundamental Price action









We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator.





Always trade the trend!









If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear.

Take the trade.





For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart.





THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT









Best assets to trade:

- EUR/USD

- AUD/USD

- NZD/USD

- USD/JPY

Best Timeframe: M1

Trading hours: Avoid news and market closure / opening.





Alert parameters :

- Sound alert

- Push notification

- Email notification





The "Million Dollar challenge indicator" gives about 4 signals a day can vary between 2 - 8 per asset per day.





Happy trading!





( Let me know if you got the million ;P )





hbm(2)







