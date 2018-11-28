Pompalamasyon
- Experts
-
Safa ErdenAdvanced...
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 November 2018
- Activations: 5
Definition
- Pompalamasyon is a fully automated trend trader that performs best on 1 Hour EURUSD Chart.
- This EA uses Simple Moving Average Indicator, Stochastic Oscilator, RSI and Ichımoku to define the trade direction and sends an order.
- While sending an order the EA sets the take profit and stop loss points.
- Pompalamasyon is not a scalper.
- There are no risky hedging or martingale strategies used.
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: EURUSD.
- Time Frame:H1.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission.
- Trading Condition: Ranging.
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD.
Parameters
There are 5 input variables that the user can change;
- Lots: Defines the amount of lot size.
- MaximumRisk: Defines the maksimum risk that user can have.
- AutoLot: User can enable and disable auto lotsize adjustment.
- TakeProfit: Defines the take profit point by pips.
- StopLoss: Defines the stop loss points by pips.