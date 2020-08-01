Simple MACD Trader

Simple MACD EA


===============

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.

https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and has been kept simple.

=========================================

Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time.

===========================================

=> works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frame.

=>On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 

=>would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

=>You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

=>The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

=>The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

=>The EA can be used as Martingale

=>The EA can be used as trailing EA

=>Perfect for Longterm Investmens

=>I recommend to trade the Daily Timeframe


Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you




